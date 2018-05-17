Police will be out on the water looking for people drinking and boating. (Canadian Safe Boating Council video still) Police will be out on the water looking for people drinking and boating this long weekend. (Canadian Safe Boating Council video)

5 things to remember if hitting the water this long weekend

Alcohol has been a contributing factor in roughly 40 per cent of all boating fatalities across Canada

Did you know Canada sees more than 100 boating deaths each year on average?

North American Safe Boating Awareness Week begins May 19 and promotes safe and responsible boating practices to the estimated 15 million recreational boaters in Canada. It comes at an opportune time with the Victoria Day long weekend upon us, where many British Columbians may be thinking about getting out on the open water.

With much of the province expecting balmy temperatures, there are a few things you should keep in mind:

  1. Wear a Lifejacket
  2. Boat Sober
  3. Take a Boating Course
  4. Be Prepared – Both You and Your Vessel
  5. Be Aware of the Risks of Cold Water Immersion

Despite the impending legalization of marijuana and a rise in prescription drug use, boating safety groups and law enforcement officials remain concerned with the abundance of alcohol found on boats. It’s been found to be a contributing factor in 40 per cent of boating fatalities across Canada, according to information provided by the Canadian Safe Boating Council.

The legalization of recreational cannabis has the potential to increase this statistic, which is why the boating council will be putting on conferences to emphasize the importance of not consuming any alcohol or drugs either before or while boating.


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline
Next story
Remembering Alexa: 10 years after a drunk driver killed a young girl

Just Posted

Plenty of events to hit up in the South Cariboo for Western Week

Little Britches, Clinton Rodeo and more

South Cariboo P.A.R.T.Y program delivers a powerful message to Grade 10 Students

The program uses emergency responders to teach teens about making smart decisions

The District of 100 Mile House releases South Cariboo Wildfire Recovery Plan

Campsall: ‘I look forward to further discussing the recommendations’

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

100 Mile House bodybuilder places in four events

David Potter won the best poser award and placed second in two events and third in another

Remembering Alexa: 10 years after a drunk driver killed a young girl

A look at how Alexa Middelaer’s death inspired a new campaign to crack down on drunk drivers in B.C.

James continues to defend housing speculation tax

Removed from vacation homes, it still targets mostly B.C. homeowners

Federal government announces $55.8 million in new rail infrastructure for B.C.

Projects to support movement of goods and fluidity of trade in Canada

Libs say Harper is entitled to his opinion on Iran deal

Harper praises Trump on Iran deal

Video: Explosive eruption in Hawaii prompts ashfall advisory

Explosive eruption at Kilauea summit; ashfall advisory in effect

Burns Lake RCMP seize tainted cannabis

Police find pot laced with opiates ‘on separate occasions’ during past two weeks

5 things to remember if hitting the water this long weekend

Alcohol has been a contributing factor in roughly 40 per cent of all boating fatalities across Canada

UPDATED: Military deploys to help flood-ravaged Grand Forks

Thousands of people remain on evacuation order in the Kootenay-Boundary region

Markle’s father will not attend her wedding

Meghan Markle says her father will not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry

Most Read