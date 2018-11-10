According to the Nanaimo RCMP, poppy donation boxes were stolen from multiple businesses located in the Woodgrove Centre area this week. NEWS BULLETIN photo

5 poppy donation boxes stolen in B.C. city, RCMP investigating

‘It’s not the money, it’s what it represents,’ said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP media spokesperson.

Poppy boxes have been stolen from numerous businesses in Nanaimo.

Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP media spokesperson said the thefts occurred over the past week at Tim Hortons, McDonald’s, Delicado’s and Pomme Natural Market, among other businesses in the area.

“We are going to look at this further; this is not acceptable…” he said. “It’s not the money, it’s what it represents.”

O’Brien said police don’t have a suspect or witnesses and are asking anyone with information come forward. He said police are just beginning to work on the file and believe there is video footage available.

“Tim Hortons … should have video surveillance, McDonald’s should have video surveillance,” he said.

Police believe the crimes were likely committed by the same person or group of people.

O’Brien said businesses with poppy boxes need to be vigilant and are responsible for ensuring they’re not stolen.

“The onus is really on the businesses. If they are going to provide [poppy boxes] they have got to do something,” he said. “They have to ensure that they are locked down, it’s secure, it’s in a public spot, that they keep their eyes on it.”

Poppy donation boxes should be emptied on a routine basis, according to O’Brien.

Anyone with information about poppy donation can thefts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.






nicholas.pescod@nanaimobulletin.com 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram

 

Previous story
Alberta still pushing for Keystone XL pipeline after U.S. stoppage

Just Posted

Blackberry Wood coming to Forest Grove

Originally set for Nov. 8, the show has been pushed back to Nov. 29 at the Community Hall

Gender “X” on IDs

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

Cariboo lakes confirmed clear of invasive mussels after testing

“If there is evidence of their presence, immediate action would be taken”

What does Remembrance Day mean to you?

The weekly streeter for the 100 Mile Free Press

Highway 97 reduced to single lane alternating traffic north of the 108

A truck is blocking some lanes

Meet the B.C. veteran who helped fight to recognize Remembrance Day

Second World War veteran Gerald Gaudet, 96, is one of the eldest of Whalley Legion’s roughly 700 members

5 poppy donation boxes stolen in B.C. city, RCMP investigating

‘It’s not the money, it’s what it represents,’ said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP media spokesperson.

Alberta still pushing for Keystone XL pipeline after U.S. stoppage

Another Alberta-backed pipeline in limbo following a court decision

B.C. forest ministry cutting back on use of herbicide glyphosate

Faster-growing seedlings, need for aspen to provide moose winter feed

Shooting in Surrey reveals tension over city’s plan to replace RCMP

Mounties say a 22-year-old man died in what is believed to be a targeted shooting with gang-conflict ties

Trudeau visits Vimy ahead of world leaders gathering for Paris peace forum

Some 66,000 Canadian soldiers died during the First World War, between 1914 and 1918, and a further 172,000 were wounded

Canada blanks Finland 3-0, to meet U.S. in Four Nations Cup final

Canada had a few unwell players that didn’t finish Tuesday’s 6-1 win over the Swedes, but was not as hard hit by the bug as the Finns were

California gunman apparently stopped shooting to post online: officials

Social media platforms have scrubbed that and any other posts following Wednesday night’s massacre

Ice-making company fined $350,000 after fish killed in B.C. creek

An ammonia solution purged from the equipment ended up in Surrey’s storm sewer system

Most Read