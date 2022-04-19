A 100 Mile Fire Rescue firefighter patrols the perimeter of a grassfire behind the South Cariboo Rec Centre putting out remaining patches of flames. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

Five municipalities in Cariboo Fire Centre get FireSmart grants

They will receive nearly $700K in funding from Community Resiliency Investment grants

Five local governments inside the Cariboo Fire Centre area will receive a collective $696,000 in funding to help prevent the risk of wildfires.

The Ashcroft Indian Band, City of Quesnel, City of Williams Lake, Village of Clinton and Xeni Gwet’in First Nations will all receive funding through community resiliency investment (CRI) FireSmart grants.

“Last year’s devastating fire season highlighted the importance of implementing FireSmart activities around B.C. communities and, as we saw in Logan Lake, it can make a big difference,” Katrine Conroy, B.C.’s Minister of Forests said in a news release.

“In Budget 2022, our government committed $90 million in community grants to complete FireSmart initiatives and fuel-management activities that will help safeguard homes and communities from wildfire threats.”

READ MORE: Premier says Logan Lake wildfire prevention a model for B.C.

FireSmart community funding and support will be giving out more than $13 million to 107 recipients across the province.

The Union of BC Municipalities processes applications for the FireSmart program. Communities can receive up to $150,000 for different projects to help mitigate wildfire risks, depending on how high the risk for the area is.

The Ashcroft Indian Band received $38,945 to assist with education, development considerations, inter-agency co-operation and FireSmart activities for residential areas.

The City of Quesnel received $56,900 to assist with education and FireSmart activities in residential areas

The City of Williams Lake received $386,995 to assist with education, planning, development considerations, inter-agency co-operation, fuel management, FireSmart activities in residential areas and critical infrastructure

The Village of Clinton received $70,000 to assist with education and planning

Xeni Gwet’in First Nations received $143,635 to assist with education, planning, inter-agency co-operation, emergency planning, cross-training, fuel management and FireSmart activities for critical infrastructure.

READ MORE: Cariboo Fire Centre urging extreme caution when burning, strong winds in forecast

