Suppression equipment was stolen from a trailer at the Beasley Fire Hall. Photo: Beasley Fire Department

Suppression equipment was stolen from a trailer at the Beasley Fire Hall. Photo: Beasley Fire Department

$40K in wildfire suppression equipment stolen from Kootenay crews

Locks cut on structure protection unit trailer

Fire suppression equipment with the potential to protect entire neighbourhoods has been stolen from the Beasley Fire Department.

“At a time like this, words fail us,” the department said in a Facebook post.

On July 17, firefighters discovered a lock had been cut on one of the department’s structural protection unit trailers.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay says the equipment includes pumps, generators, hoses and chainsaws valued at $40,000.

The theft happened just five days after $2000 worth of hoses and sprinklers were stolen from the site of the Merry Creek fire.

RDCK spokesperson Dan Elliot says that replacement equipment will be ordered, but it won’t be fast or easy due to the current wildfire situation.

“Obviously it is pretty disappointing and disheartening for this to happen in our community,” said Elliot.

“These are important resources to help protect our community the people who live here.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721.

RELATED: $2K in hoses, sprinklers used to protect a home from Merry Creek wildfire stolen


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2021kootenay

Previous story
Mary Simon installed as 30th Governor General, first Indigenous person to hold role
Next story
More heat warnings coming for B.C.’s Southern Interior: Environment Canada

Just Posted

John Yun and his parents are excited to be then new owners of the Lone Butte General Store. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Small town community ‘like family’

The heat warnings come after many areas in the region are battling wildfires and drought from the lack of rain. (Pexels)
More heat warnings coming for B.C.’s Southern Interior: Environment Canada

The Young Lake wildfire has grown to 2,631 hectares in size Tuesday. (BC Wildfire Service).
UPDATE: Aerial ignitions called off at Young Lake fire: BCWS

The South Cariboo Farmers’ Market has raised $1,250 for Jim the Fruit Guy who lost parts of his farm in the Lytton Wildfire. The biggest donation came from Loralei Snider, of Soulstice Herbals, who donated a day of sales to the fund. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The South Cariboo Farmer’s Market has raised more than $1,000 for Jim the Fruit Guy who lost part of his farm in the Lytton wildfire. The biggest donation came from Loralei Snider of Soulstice Herbals who donated a day of sales to the fund.. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Farmers’ market raises $1,250 for vendor