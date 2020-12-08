Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

More details to be released later this week

B.C.’s premier has confirmed that 4,000 high-risk residents will be immunized with the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines by the end of next week.

The news comes as the province moves into another five weeks of restrictions which will see a ban on gatherings and events through the holidays and New Years.

Premier John Horgan said more details will be released Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the province recorded 566 new test-positive cases, as well as 16 more deaths.

