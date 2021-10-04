4 Williams Lake, 2 100 Mile House schools reported as having COVID-19 exposures

Several schools within School District 27 have already had potential COVID-19 exposure events. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A number of schools in School District 27 have had potential COVID-19 exposure events in the first month back to class.

In Williams Lake, Cataline, Nesika and 150 Mile House elementary schools as well as Columneetza Senior Secondary School are all listed as having potential exposure events – meaning a school staff member or student has tested positive for COVID-19.

Interior Health posts exposure notifications when a staff member or student attended school while infectious and there is a possible risk of exposure to COVID-19.

At Cataline, the potential exposure event was Sept. 15, 16, 17 and 20-23.

At Nesika, the potential exposure event was Sept. 21-24.

At 150 Mile House, the potential exposure event was Sept. 21-23.

At Columneetza, the potential exposure event was Sept. 16, 20, 21.

In 100 Mile House, Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School had a potential exposure event Sept. 20, 21, 22, while PSO Storefront School has a potential exposure event Sept. 20 and 21.

COVID-19 exposures in independent schools include Sacred Heart Catholic School Sept. 24 and Esk’et Sxoxomic Community School at Alkali Lake Sept. 24.

Superintendent Chris van der Mark said so far the school year has been going ‘remarkably OK.’

“Like last spring, the schools are representative of what’s going on in the community,” he said.

Starting Monday, Oct. 4, an expanded mask mandate by the provincial government will see all children in schools Kindergarten to Grade 12 required to wear a mask.

“It is required, however, parents who have concerns about their children wearing masks or medical or behaviour considerations should talk to their principal.” he said.

van der Mark confirmed Interior Health vaccination clinics have taken place within a few schools last week without incident for those students wishing to receive a vaccination.

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 7:45 a.m. to include independent schools on the COVID-19 exposure list.

