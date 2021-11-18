Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)

Crews work to clear a mudslide between Lil’wat Place and Texas Creek Road near Lillooet on Hwy. 99. (BC Transportation)

4 people now declared missing in fatal Hwy 99 mudslide south of Lillooet

Geotechnical assessments of the highway are ongoing

RCMP say there are four people missing after Monday’s massive mudslide on Highway 99 south of Lillooet.

In a news conference Thursday (Nov. 18), police confirmed that search and rescue teams are looking for the missing. A woman from the Lower Mainland was confirmed dead in the mudslide earlier this week.

Geotechnical assessments of the highway are ongoing.

This is one of a handful of highways that remain closed because of the extensive damage caused by the extreme weather that hit southern B.C. just days ago.

Anyone who witnessed the mudslide and who hasn’t talked to police is asked to contact RCMP.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC Flood

Previous story
Coquihalla drivers warned of ‘pooling water’ before washouts
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP clear Wet’suwet’en Coastal Gas Link pipeline blockade

Just Posted

Blue Sky’s Autism Services coordinator Krysta Stewart (left) with Courtney Arsenault and her son, Torstein, who attends the Lone Butte ranch. (Melissa Smalley photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Changes to autism services ‘weighing heavily’ on community

Last year, Lake City Denture Clinic staff registered denturist Roy Jaroudi (from left), Maria Teppema (second from right) and Stacie Beck presented the first denture winner Faith Buchanan (second from left) with her prize in 2020. (Photo submitted)
Free dentures up for grabs with Smiles for Christmas Contest in Williams Lake, 100 Mile House

Unifor Local 3018 said it has reached a tentative deal for its workers at Gibraltar Mine. (Taseko Mines Ltd. photo)
Update: Union representing 500-plus Gibraltar Mine reaches tentative deal

Santa Claus coming to town Nov. 19. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Moonlight Madness on the horizon