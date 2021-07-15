4 coyotes euthanized following attack on toddler and 30 other Stanley Park goers

B.C. Conservation Officer Service unsure whether the animals killed Wednesday, Thursday were those involved

A coyote attacked three people in Stanley Park on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Conservation Officer Service/Facebook)

Four coyotes in Stanley Park have been euthanized by conservation officers, including one captured in “very close proximity” to the area in which a toddler was recently attacked.

B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the animals were killed Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

This, after a two-year-old was bitten Monday night by a coyote on the west side of the Vancouver park. The child was treated for injures to her neck and face and has been released from hospital.

“We recognize multiple coyotes are involved in ongoing incidents at Stanley Park,” read a BCOOS Facebook post. Officers are unsure if the coyotes destroyed were the animals responsible for the harm.

Currently, the west side of the park is closed.

Conservation officers said they are assessing further actions to reduce human-coyote conflict at the popular park. Since December, more than 30 people have been attacked by aggressive coyotes there, according to the Vancouver Park Board.

Following a string of previous attacks to joggers and cyclists, two coyotes were captured and euthanized at Stanley Park in January.

Anyone who encounters an aggressive coyote is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters tip line at 1-877-952-7277.

