A coyote attacked three people in Stanley Park on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Conservation Officer Service/Facebook)

A coyote attacked three people in Stanley Park on Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Conservation Officer Service/Facebook)

4 coyotes euthanized following attack on toddler and 30 other Stanley Park goers

B.C. Conservation Officer Service unsure whether the animals killed Wednesday, Thursday were those involved

Four coyotes in Stanley Park have been euthanized by conservation officers, including one captured in “very close proximity” to the area in which a toddler was recently attacked.

B.C. Conservation Officer Service said the animals were killed Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

This, after a two-year-old was bitten Monday night by a coyote on the west side of the Vancouver park. The child was treated for injures to her neck and face and has been released from hospital.

“We recognize multiple coyotes are involved in ongoing incidents at Stanley Park,” read a BCOOS Facebook post. Officers are unsure if the coyotes destroyed were the animals responsible for the harm.

Currently, the west side of the park is closed.

READ ALSO: Warning about aggressive coyotes after toddler attacked, bitten, in Stanley Park

Conservation officers said they are assessing further actions to reduce human-coyote conflict at the popular park. Since December, more than 30 people have been attacked by aggressive coyotes there, according to the Vancouver Park Board.

Following a string of previous attacks to joggers and cyclists, two coyotes were captured and euthanized at Stanley Park in January.

Anyone who encounters an aggressive coyote is asked to call the Report All Poachers and Polluters tip line at 1-877-952-7277.

RELATED: Coyote attack in Stanley Park sends 3 people to hospital


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

AnimalsVancouver

Previous story
LIVE: More graves could be found at Kamloops residential school site, Tk’emlúps report indicates

Just Posted

Another evacuation order has been issued due to the Sparks Lake wildfire. (Thompson-Nicola Regional District EOC)
Evacuation order issued for areas near Young Lake

Highway 97 at 83 Mile has been closed Wednesday, July 14 due to a forest fire. (DriveBC map)
Update: Limited visibility on Highway 97 from Big Bar Lake Road to 94 Mile: Drive BC

A fire near Flat Lake grew to 8,725 hectares Wednesday. (Elke Baechmann photo - submitted).
Flat Lake fire grows to 8,725 hectares

Anahim Lake west of Williams Lake is on evacuation alert due to wildfires. (Angie Mindus photo)
Ulkatcho First Nation at Anahim Lake praying for rain