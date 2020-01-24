The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting an earthquake the afternoon of Jan. 24, 2020 was a 4.8 magnitude and 26 kilometres deep. (USGS MAP)

4.8 earthquake shakes Vancouver Island’s west coast

No tsunami expected at this time

The U.S. Geological Survy (USGS) has upgraded the earthquake that hit west of Ucluelet to magnitude 4.8. The earthquake hit at approximately 1:35 p.m. at a depth of 26 kilometres.

Earthquakes Canada originally reported a 4.0 magnitude earthquake has hit near the Ucluelet area at approximately 1:35 p.m.

People in Port Alberni felt the earth move and others from Nanaimo up to Comox are also reporting that they felt it as well.

At this time, no tsunami is expected on the west coast.

READ: Tsunami not expected for B.C. after largest earthquake to strike U.S. in 2019

This is the second earthquake to hit the west coast today; Agassiz and Harrison residents felt a 1.6 magnitude at 11 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23 that was three kilometres east-northeast of Agassiz.

READ: Rude awakening: 1.6-magnitude earthquake rouses residents from their sleep

More to come…

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Cariboo Regional District proposes 4.5 per cent more taxes
Next story
Doomsday Clock moves closest to midnight in 73-year history

Just Posted

108 Lions prepare for ICE OFF contest

The 108 Mile Ranch Lions Club is currently preparing the annual ICE… Continue reading

Highway 97 near 108 Mile to go down to single-lane alternating after fatal collision

RCMP and Dawson Road Maintenance will assist during smudging ceremony

Cariboo Regional District proposes 4.5 per cent more taxes

Majority of the notable tax increases are for emergency services

Athlete in Focus: Katharina Wetzig

Dedication to figure skating isn’t something 14-year-old Katharina Wetzig has questioned. Each… Continue reading

Hot July Nights looks to bring money into 100 Mile

‘This is gonna be a very big event’

Fashion Fridays: The basics you need for your body type

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Diners’ health tax not catching on in B.C., restaurant group says

Small businesses look for options to cover employer health tax

B.C. comic wins judgment after club owner slaps cellphone out of his hands

Incident happened last summer when Garrett Clark was performing in Abbotsford

Mayors call for ‘calmness’ as highway rockslide cuts Tofino, Ucluelet off from supplies

Ministry of transportation expects to open road for “essential travel only” from noon-8 p.m. Friday.

4.8 earthquake shakes Vancouver Island’s west coast

No tsunami expected at this time

VIDEO: Mass coronavirus quarantines seen in China won’t happen in Canada, authorities say

‘If a case comes here, and it is probably … it will still be business as normal’

Owner surrenders dog suffering from days-old gunshot wound to B.C. SPCA

The dog was also found to be emaciated and suffering from a flea infestation

B.C. man dies after police called for ‘firearms injury’ in rural Alberta

Victim is 30-year-old Greater Victoria man, say police

B.C. tribunal tosses human rights complaint over garlic, onion and latex balloon allergies

Lengthy dispute ends with rejection for Burnaby employee

Most Read