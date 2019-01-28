30-year-old orca dies at SeaWorld’s Orlando park

Kayla died Monday after a brief illness

A 30-year-old orca has died at SeaWorld’s Orlando park.

SeaWorld officials say Kayla died Monday after a brief illness.

READ MORE: Polar bear dies unexpectedly at SeaWorld San Diego

SeaWorld officials say a cause of death won’t be known until a post-mortem examination is conducted.

Kayla began showing signs of discomfort on Saturday, and veterinarians began treating her based on what they found from a physical exam.

Park officials say her condition worsened on Sunday and she was given around-the-clock care until her death.

Kayla was among the last orcas at SeaWorld’s Orlando park, as well as parks in California and Texas.

READ MORE: More Puget Sound orcas predicted to die by summer

The company announced in 2016 that it had stopped its orca breeding program.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The search for an effective way to save honeybees
Next story
Soon-to-be dad dies in tragic B.C. car crash

Just Posted

Residents voice concerns over logging to 100 Mile council

Logging is taking place east of Bridge Creek

Do you support the district in clearcutting a fireguard east of Bridge Creek?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

Coastal GasLink pauses work over trap line dispute

Unist’ot’en dispute claims traps were set after injunction gives pipeline workers access.

Athlete in Focus: Jaci Gilbert of Girl’s Bantam Hockey

Gilbert has played hockey for five years and this season is her first on the Girl’s Bantam team

Forest Grove’s Hootstock Festival turns into Homestock

The event will no longer be open to the public and now is invitation only

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

A case involving Garry Handlen and another B.C. girl’s murder was dismissed

Insurance claims from deadly California wildfires top $11.4B

About $8 billion of the losses are from the fire that levelled the town of Paradise

WHL team Kootenay Ice to announce move to Winnipeg

Rumours have been swirling for months about the WHL club’s move to Manitoba at the end of the season

Prince George woman arrested for biting off another woman’s lip

Warning: A photo in this story is graphic and may not be suitable for all readers.

U.S. charges Chinese tech giant Huawei

Charges include bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Vancouver Island ‘tin can’ used car ad goes viral

Amusing UsedVictoria ad for ‘93 Subaru Justy finding popularity online, but no buyers yet

B.C. man claims Tim Hortons refused to sell him sandwich for homeless panhandler

The Kamloops Tim Hortons outlet said the issue had to do with how the sandwich was ordered

Jagmeet Singh stakes NDP leadership on Burnaby South byelection

Risky bid: The NDP narrowly won the riding in 2015

Most Read