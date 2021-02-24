A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

30 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths in Interior Health

This brings the total number of cases to 7,271 since testing began

Health authorities today (Feb. 24) reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region.

This brings the total number of cases to 7,271 since testing began, according to the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control. Of these, 654 cases are currently active.

Across the province, 456 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Interior Health has reported five new deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the region to 101.

One of these deaths was reported at Creekside Landing in Vernon. Another, at Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops. There were also two deaths at the Royal Inland Hospital, in connection with the previous outbreak, as well as one death in the community/hospital.

“Sadly, Interior Health is reporting five new deaths due to COVID-19 today. We extend our sincere condolences go to the loved ones and caregivers of these individual,” said Interior Health president and CEO, Susan Brown.

“There is hope on the horizon as we get closer to the public vaccination clinics but until then, we all play a role in limiting the spread of COVID-19 so let’s focus on the public health measures that can protect ourselves and most vulnerable loved ones.”

In good news, the outbreak at Creekside Landing in Vernon has been declared over. In total, 40 cases were tied to this outbreak; 25 residents and 15 staff. There were two deaths.

Interior Health provided an update on outbreaks in the region:

  • Kelowna General Hospital has five cases: four patients and one staff.
  • The Florentine in Merritt has two resident cases.
  • Highridge/Singh House group home in Kamloops has 13 cases: five residents and eight staff.
  • Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 30 cases: 17 residents and 13 staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 32 cases: 24 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 67 cases: 39 residents and 28 staff, with 10 deaths connected to this outbreak.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

