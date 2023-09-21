(BC SPCA/Submitted)

(BC SPCA/Submitted)

30 Dachshunds seized from Okanagan breeder

The dogs were living in small, urine and feces soiled crates

An Okanagan Dachshund breeder located near Cherryville had 30 dogs living in inhumane conditions seized by the BC SPCA.

The Dachshunds ranged in age from four months to five years old.

“When our animal protection officers arrived on site, the smell of ammonia permeated the house. They found that the dogs were primarily kept in a basement where urine was soaked into the wooden shelves holding dog crates,” said Eileen Drever, senior officer, protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA.

The dogs were kept in small crates with bedding soaked with urine and feces. The wiener dogs are being treated for dental disease, exposure to high ammonia levels and overgrown nails.

“Although they had occasional outside access, it was clear that these little ones spent most of their time without proper ventilation or comfort,” said Drever.

The pups had not been socialized and are fearful. All of the Dachshunds are currently under the care of a veterinarian “and are receiving all the love and attention they deserve.”

While the Dachshunds are not currently available for adoption, the BC SPCA and organizations like Paws it Forward have many other loving dogs available for adoption.

READ MORE: City of Kelowna recognized for FireSmart program

READ MORE: Small planned ignitions take place on Peachland wildfire

BCSPCACity of Kelowna

Previous story
National Rowing Championships return to Cowichan Valley Sept. 28 to Oct. 1
Next story
Home Suite Home: B.C. announces measures to accelerate housing creation

Just Posted

Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department chief Poul Beer is inviting the community to attend the IFVD’s open house this Saturday, May 27. (Maria Hamilton photo) Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department chief Poul Beer invited the community to attend the IFVD’s open house on May 27. (Maria Hamilton photo)
South Cariboo volunteer fire department back following dispute

The new AgLife Network will focus on suicide prevention and mental health support for B.C.'s agricultural community. (Pixabay Photo)
New suicide prevention program for B.C.’s farmers, ranchers

Students socialize and chase one another around the schoolyard while they wait to enter 100 Mile Elementary School for their first day back to school. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
SD27 hiring incentives head-off teacher shortage

Jamie McPherson and Anna Zintl are currently taking part in 2023 Tour De North. (Photo submitted)
Tour de North raising funds for B.C. kids with cancer