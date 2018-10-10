UPDATE: 3 men charged after B.C. police officer assaulted during traffic stop

Three men have been charged after a Vancouver police officer was taken to hospital with significant injuries after he was assaulted during a routine traffic stop in the downtown core Tuesday night.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, police said that just after 10 p.m., two patrol officers observed a Dodge Durango drive through a restricted area of Granville Street.

Police say three men inside the Durango, all in their early 20s, were confrontational and verbally abusive.

“The officers became concerned for their safety as the occupants refused to follow police direction and began reaching under the seat,” police said.

When one of the officers opened the passenger door, he was pulled into the vehicle and punched repeatedly in his head and face, according to police. The other officer rushed to help.

The three men then exited the vehicle and continued to assault the officers, who had called for emergency back-up.

Before other officers arrived, police said, one of the men ran from the scene and was chased by the uninjured officer.

“The suspect ran through a red light at Robson Street and Seymour Street and was struck by a vehicle. He continued to run until he was arrested by the pursuing officer on Richards Street between Robson and Smithe,” police said.

Brendan John Robinson, 21, and Troy Michael Robinson, 22, both of West Vancouver, are each charged with assault police officer causing bodily harm and willfully obstructing a police officer.

Brian Benjamin Allen, 24, Victoria resident, is charged with possession of stolen property under $5000 for allegedly taking the injured officer’s cell phone.

The suspect who was struck was taken to hospital, but was later released.

Meanwhile, the injured officer is now recovering at home.

“This sort of incident affects the entire policing community,” said Sgt. Jason Robillard. “We wish our officer a speedy recovery and will ensure the officer and his family have the support they need.”

