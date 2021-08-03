Kamloops RCMP photo.

3 arrested following robbery and van fire in Kamloops

A van was discovered in flames in Riverside Park on Tuesday morning

Three people are in police custody after allegedly robbing a business in Kamloops and then reportedly setting a van on fire in Riverside Park.

The incident unfolded Tuesday morning, about 10:40 a.m. when police responded to a report of a robbery at a business in the 1300-block of Battle Street.

Officers were given the description of a suspect vehicle, a blue van that had earlier been reported stolen.

According to Const. Crystal Evelyn, the van hit multiple vehicles while fleeing the scene.

Shortly after, the vehicle was located on fire in Riverside Park. Kamloops fire crews were called in to extinguish the flames.

Const. Evelyn stated, two suspects were located near the park washrooms and taken into custody, while a third was arrested soon after near the Overlander Bridge.

Two men and the woman who were arrested are known to RCMP and the investigation is continuing.

