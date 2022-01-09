FILE – Ice fishing. (Pixabay)

FILE – Ice fishing. (Pixabay)

27 people rescued from floating ice chunk in Wisconsin bay

A barge traveling through the bay may have caused the ice chunk to break off the shoreline

Authorities rescued 27 people from a floating chunk of ice that broke away from shore in the bay of Green Bay in eastern Wisconsin, the sheriff’s office said Sunday.

No injuries were reported in the incident that happened Saturday morning north of Green Bay, in the arm that’s part of Lake Michigan, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office reported. Many of the 27 people rescued were ice fishing at the time of the incident.

The chunk of ice floated about three-quarters of a mile during the rescue and was about a mile from the shoreline by the time everyone was brought to solid ground. Authorities said the stranded people were on the separated ice shove for about 90 minutes.

A barge traveling through the bay may have caused the ice chunk to break off the shoreline, the sheriff’s office said. Shane Nelson, who was making his first ice fishing excursion, said the noise sounded like somebody had fired a gun.

“We thought it was interesting, got out of our shanty, took a look and people were yelling on the ice, ‘We’re separating,’” Nelson told WLUK-TV.

Airboats from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard were able to rescue eight passengers at a time.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

rescueUSA

Previous story
Survey finds Alberta oilsands environmental monitoring ineffective after 10 years
Next story
Activists pledge to block Trans Canada Highway off-ramps to protest old-growth logging

Just Posted

Free Press Archives
In 1982 100 Mile House temperatures dipped to -40C

Trudy Endacott helped launch Loaves and Fishes in 1995 and has spent most of the last two decades helping run the free store, next to a six-year sabbatical for personal reasons. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Loaves and Fishes an expression of God’s love

Bruce Stusrud and Ray Krueger are some of longest-serving and oldest referees of the 100 Mile Minor Hockey Association, both having received lifetime memberships. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Love of hockey binds refs together

Mike Collinge has been a firefighter in the South Cariboo for 40 years now, first with the Lone Butte Volunteer Fire Department and for the last decade 100 Mile Fire Rescue. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Firefighter honoured for 40 years of service