B.C. residents have until Dec. 7 to vote in the electoral reform referendum. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)

27% of electoral reform ballots processed: Elections BC

Deadline has been extended till Dec. 7 due to postal worker strikes

More than a quarter of electoral reform ballots have been processed by Elections BC as of Tuesday morning.

The agency said that 27 per cent of voting packages have been “screened”, while 33 per cent total have been received.

Elections BC pushed the final deadline for the referendum back until Dec. 7 last week, citing worries over delays caused by the Canada Post worker strike.

At 41 per cent, Parksville-Qualicum has the highest voter turnout in B.C., while Surrey-Green Timbers has the lowest at 15 per cent.

READ MORE: Canada Post strikes hit Lower Mainland, even as Senate passes back-to-work bill

READ MORE: UVic political scientist says predicting electoral referendum a tough call

While it is now too late to request a ballot, voters can still mail in their package or drop it off at a Service BC Centre or Referendum Service Office.

The Senate passed back-to-work legislation Monday and imposed a 9 a.m. PT deadline for postal workers to get back on the job.

The move came almost six weeks since unionized postal workers began rotating strikes across the country in their labour dispute with Canada Post.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. backing Ottawa in Canadian carbon pricing court battle
Next story
‘SpongeBob’ creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

Just Posted

Fuel mitigation in community forest postponed to spring 2019

Road system was inoperable due to Oct. 4 snowfall

Driver went 80km/h over the speed limit

The weekly police report for the South Cariboo area

Last minute changes for Age Friendly event

Dennis Tupman unable to attend

Would you support the federal government in forcing postal workers back to work?

The weekly web poll for the 100 Mile Free Press

2018 Hockey Hall of Fame Class

The weekly sports column for the 100 Mile Free Press

Business group pleased with back-to-work legislation for postal workers

Union representing Canada Post workers says it’ll fight the legislation

B.C.’s insurance corporation cuts ad budget in favour of traffic enforcement

David Eby says upping enforcement will get to drivers who are ignoring safe driving messages

‘SpongeBob’ creator Stephen Hillenburg dies at 57

Creator of the famous cartoon died of ALS

Canadian EI claims dropped 13.3 per cent year-to-year in September

In Sept. 2018, almost half a million fewer eligible Canadians received employment insurance

Around the BCHL: Chilliwack Chiefs lose starting goalie to injury

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

27% of electoral reform ballots processed: Elections BC

Deadline has been extended till Dec. 7 due to postal worker strikes

Canucks’ Elias Pettersson will only get ‘better and better’: former teammate

The Vancouver rookie has already notched 13 goals and eight assists in 20 games

B.C. backing Ottawa in Canadian carbon pricing court battle

Saskatchewan, Ontario argue fuel taxes are up to provinces

India urged to abandon plans to recover body of American

A rights group that works to protect tribal people has urged Indian authorities to abandon efforts to recover the body of the American man.

Most Read