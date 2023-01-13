26 cow carcasses removed from Okanagan Lake

More than two dozen cows died after falling through the ice on Okanagan Lake prior to Christmas and have since been removed.

A total of 26 cattle carcasses were removed from the north end of the lake by the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) Jan. 5 and 6. The cows were transported to an approved rendering facility in Alberta.

Crews waited to ensure no additional carcasses appeared.

“According to the dive team, no other carcasses were observed. OKIB will continue to monitor the site for any indication of additional carcasses,” the Band told The Morning Star.

Water testing was performed before, during, and after the recovery work. Results of the initial water testing indicates good water quality in the immediate area.

“OKIB has initiated a robust, ongoing water testing regime and any negative changes in the water quality will be communicated,” OKIB reports.

READ MORE: Dead cows to be removed from Okanagan Lake

READ MORE: RCMP investigate after children poked by needles in Vernon playground

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AnimalsDrinking waterNorth Okanagan Regional District