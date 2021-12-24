A person wearing a parka sits on the harbour in Vancouver, on Thursday, December 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A person wearing a parka sits on the harbour in Vancouver, on Thursday, December 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

2,441 British Columbians test positive for COVID ahead of Christmas

As of Friday, there have been 1,613 Omicron cases – up 638 since Thursday afternoon.

Four people have died and 2,441 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 between Thursday and Friday (Dec. 24).

The latest confirmed cases brings the total number of active cases in the province to 10,415, of which 192 people are in hospital and a further 71 are in intensive care.

The four fatalities – of which two were in Fraser Health, one in Interior Health and one in Northern Health – bring the total number of deaths since January 2020 to 2,414.

Fully vaccinated (two doses) British Columbians account for 78 per cent of the cases confirmed between Dec. 16 to 22. Meanwhile unvaccinated British Columbians made up a majority of the hospitalizations between Dec. 9 to 22, or roughly 65 per cent.

As of Friday, there have been 1,613 Omicron cases – up 638 since Thursday afternoon.

Active cases of all variants, broken down by health authority:

  • Fraser Health: 1,001 new cases (Total active cases: 3,554)
  • Vancouver Coastal Health: 976 new cases (Total active cases: 4,571)
  • Interior Health: 188 new cases (Total active cases: 778)
  • Island Health: 219 new cases (Total active cases: 1,274)
  • Northern Health: 66 new cases (Total active cases: 236)

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
A look at mushrooms and their link to several holiday traditions
Next story
B.C. Good Samaritan reunites staff with lost bonuses just in time for Christmas

Just Posted

Smoke from the wildfire at the south end of Canim Lake Sunday, July 4. (Martina Dopf photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
‘Critical’ work planned for South Canim hillside

No closures planned for 100 Mile District Hospital: Interior Health

Fire chief Roger Hollander (left), FreshCo owner Daniel Broddy and RCMP Sgt. Brad McKinnon pose in front of a firetruck filled with Cram the Cruiser donations. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Fire truck crammed with food for needy

Speed reader signs are coming to Lac La Hache. (Black Press photo)
Speed-reader signs coming to Lac La Hache