24 YEARS AGO (1997): The South Cariboo was still recovering from a particularly severe storm on Aug. 26. Dozens of trees fell across the area, knocking out power to hundreds of homes, and prompting BC Hydro to call in six crews to turn the lights back on. The winds were so severe that signs were knocked down in 100 Mile House and Vic Winewski’s recycling wagon was blown onto its side. Wind gusts were measured at 55 km/hr in Clinton and several Forest Grove residents reported a twister in their area.

18 YEARS AGO (2003): The District of 100 Mile House was under its third boil water advisory of 2003. The District chose to vote to lift the advisory on Aug. 26 at a council meeting after receiving news of three clean water samples. However, the next day the advisory was reimposed after two bad water samples were taken. Mayor Donna Barnett said they had been sending water samples on a weekly basis to Ecotech Laboratories in Kamloops but now pledged to now do so daily.

12 YEARS AGO (2009): Rather than euthanize 50 to 100 feral cats, the District of 100 Mile House decided to send them to Maple Ridge. Mayor Mitch Campsall said their original plan was to trap and kill the cats, which were noisy and destructive to the residents of Scott Road. After taking heat for the initial plan, the District decided instead to trap them and take them to Katie’s Place Animal Shelter in Maple Ridge to be fixed and rehomed away from the community.

6 YEARS AGO (2015): They had sore backs, bandaged feet and were walking on crutches when a group of seven people marching across Western Canada passed through 100 Mile House. The Walk for All Missing and Murdered was organized by Brenda Osborne and set out from the Norway House Cree Nation in Manitoba on July 18. Their destination was the notorious Highway of Tears (Highway 16) west of Prince George where numerous women have gone missing or been killed. Osborne said she was walking to bring about change and justice.

