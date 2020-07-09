2020 issue of Cariboo Calling out now

Come grab your free issue of this local historical publication

Cover image: A wagon train on the Cariboo Road near Lac la Hache in 1913. (Harlan Ingersoll Smith photo - Canadian Museum of History, 24023)

The 2020 issue of Cariboo Calling, titled New Beginnings is out now.

Cariboo Calling is an annual publication produced by the 100 Mile Free Press focussed on local history.

This year’s issue focusses on life in the South Cariboo around the early 1900s and follows the arrival of settlers and locals around that time. In recent years, Cariboo Calling has won a Canadian Community Newspaper Awards for best historical story.

“I’m really pleased with this year’s issue,” says publisher Martina Dopf. “We were able to track down some photos many Cariboo residents won’t have seen before and with the help of prior reporting and interviews conducted decades ago have managed to put together a compelling story of what life was like for people arriving in the area at the turn of the century.”

Dopf says she was especially pleased given the complications and pressures introduced by COVID-19.

The 2020 issue of Cariboo Calling will be inserted in select issues of the 100 Mile Free Press and will also be available for free at the 100 Mile Free Press office and the South Cariboo Visitor Centre.

history