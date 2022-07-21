2 suspects at large after stealing vehicle in Kelowna, fleeing police en route to Midway

Suspects fled from police in Kelowna, with vehicle being later found in Midway, B.C. (Google Maps)

Suspects fled from police in Kelowna, with vehicle being later found in Midway, B.C. (Google Maps)

Two suspects remain at large after stealing a car in Kelowna before fleeing from police and abandoning the vehicle in Midway Thursday (July 21).

The incident began at about 4 p.m. when police officers attempted to stop the suspects in the stolen vehicle but were unsuccessful. The suspects then fled.

Midway RCMP were able to locate the vehicle sometime later near an embankment in the area of Florence Street and Fritz Road.

The suspects are described as white men in their 40s who were wearing all black.

Neither have not been located.

Mounties are warning residents in the area to be vigilant and report any suspicious persons or activities to police right away.

