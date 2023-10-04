2 Oliver men take joy ride on stolen ATV, apprehended in Kelowna

The suspects crashed the ATV after zooming through traffic for over an hour

The Kelowna RCMP arrested two Oliver men who stole an ATV and drove recklessly around town, including driving into oncoming traffic and running through fences. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)

Two Oliver men tried to remake a ‘Fast and the Furious’ movie with an ATV in Kelowna on Tuesday afternoon.

After 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 3, two men expressed interest in a 2022 Polaris RZR side-by-side ATV at a car dealership in the 3500 block of Spectrum Court. While taking a look at the vehicle, the two men sat in the driver and passenger seats. Without warning, the two suspects took off in the ATV, speeding out of the parking lot and onto the highway at a high rate of speed.

For over an hour, the two men zoomed through Kelowna in the ATV “showing a complete disregard for other vehicles on the highway,” the RCMP said in their release. The suspects zipped into oncoming traffic and crashed through many fences on properties.

The RCMP deployed its helicopter, known as the AIR 4 and located the ATV while in the sky. The aerial crews instructed RCMP ground crews where to go to locate the two men. As the suspects were driving recklessly, they rolled the ATV through tough terrain. They left the ATV and continued on foot but were quickly found and apprehended by the RCMP Police Dog Service near Pyman Road, off of Highway 33, between Black Mountain and Joe Rich.

“The use of both the RCMP Air Service and RCMP Police Dog Service proved invaluable in swiftly recovering the stolen property and apprehending the suspects without any injuries,” said Kelowna RCMP media relations officer Mike Della-Paolera.

Both men are facing multiple charges under the BC Motor Vehicle Act and Criminal Code.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and has dashcam footage and has not spoken to a police officer yet is to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 with the file number 2023-59231.

