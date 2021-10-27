File photo

2 bodies found in Osoyoos, RCMP investigating

Police say the two victims were known to each other and there is no threat to the public

Two bodies have been discovered in Osoyoos.

A police investigation has been launched by the Southeast District Major Crime unit with the assistance of the South Okanagan RCMP.

Officers have determined that the two individuals were known to each other, and there is no threat to public safety, said Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda.

“This investigation is still in the early stages and more information will be available pending next-of-kin notifications,” said Bayda.

No other details are being released by police at this time, so it’s unclear as to where the bodies were found and when.

The News will update the story as soon as more information becomes available.

This situation comes after a man was shot in what police are saying was a drug-related incident in Naramata on Tuesday (Oct. 26).

Police descended on a home in Indian Rock just north of Naramata Tuesday morning after a 36-year-old man known to police was shot and called for help. No arrests have been made in that incident.

A vehicle fire on Gammon Road in Naramata was reported at 8:30 a.m., and is currently being investigated to determine whether it is related to the shooting.

READ MORE: Drug-related shooting in Naramata

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
Confused about COVID-19 booster shots? Here’s what you need to know
Next story
Starry Nights raises money for chest compressor

Just Posted

South Cariboo Health Foundation fundraiser Brenda Devine said that Starry Nights kicks off Nov.19 and runs until January. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Starry Nights raises money for chest compressor

Deni House is a long-term care facility in Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
One death connected to Deni House COVID-19 outbreak in Williams Lake: Interior Health

100 Mile House Wrangler Executive Kim McCoy and president Greg Aiken are organizing a Hockey Fights Cancer fundraiser at Saturday’s game against the Revelstoke Grizzlies. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Wranglers to fight cancer

Around 30 members of the public demonstrated by the side of Highway 97 Tuesday, including Mart Blazina, to stand in solidarity with healthcare workers saying no to mandatory vaccines. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
More than 1,000 Interior Health workers unvaccinated