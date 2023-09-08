Prince George RCMP is investigating an arson at a logging site that damaged approximately $1 million worth of equipment. Police say it happened sometime over the 2023 Labour Day weekend. (Prince George RCMP)

Prince George RCMP is investigating an arson at a logging site that damaged approximately $1 million worth of equipment. Police say it happened sometime over the 2023 Labour Day weekend. (Prince George RCMP)

$1M worth of equipment damaged in Prince George logging-site arson: RCMP

Employees found 3 machines burned beyond repair

Prince George RCMP is investigating an arson at a logging site that damaged approximately $1 million worth of equipment.

Police say when employees returned to the site Tuesday (Sept. 5) after the long weekend, they found three of their machines burned beyond repair. They had last been at the site on the Mackenzie Lookout Forest Service Road on the Friday before.

Prince George RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Cooper said the area where the machines are stores is “fairly remote and not visibly” from the forest service road.

RCMP is now looking to speak with anyone who was in the area over the weekend and “may have noticed some unusual activity or anything suspicious.” People are asked to contact Prince George RCMP’s non-emergency line a 250-561-3300.

RCMP

Previous story
B.C. Cantonese speakers work to keep the language alive
Next story
Williams Lake area man arrested in residential armed robbery, victim injured

Just Posted

Kolby Drennan (left) hangs out on the monkey bars with Kade Drennan and Emaline McAllister outside Our Place Preschool and Childcare last week. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Kolby Drennan (left) hangs out on the monkey bars with Kade Drennan and Emaline McAllister outside Our Place Preschool and Childcare back in 2022. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
New savings for school-age childcare

Tom Godin has been creating paintings since he moved to the Cariboo in the 1970s. (100 Mile Free Press historical photo)
Cariboo artist Tom Godin looks back on 45 years of his work

An RCMP Chevy Suburban van was heavily damaged by gunfire on Aug. 27, 1995 during the Gustafson Lake standoff. A second RCMP vehicle was fired at on Labour Day, raising tensions even higher. (100 MIle Free Press Historical photo)
ARCHIVES: Tensions ran high in 1995 during Gustafson Lake Standoff

Image: RCMP logo
Williams Lake area man arrested in residential armed robbery, victim injured