$150 helicopter shuttle offered to people stranded on Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain

Resort says all activity has come to a halt until road crews can assess the extent of the slide

Skiers, snowboarders and employees stranded at Sasquatch Mountain Resort in Agassiz due to a landslide can take a $150 helicopter ride to get off the mountain.

The shuttle, offered by TRK Helicopters, will take 12 people per run to Chilliwack Airport, according to a statement posted to the resort’s site Sunday.

Guests and workers became stranded at the ski hill after a landslide closed the only road in.

The remains of Hemlock Valley road, pictured Saturday afternoon Families and employees are stranded at the Sasquatch Mountain resort as a result of a landslide Saturday morning. (Zandy Modeste/Contributed)

All activity at the resort has ground to a halt while road crews assess the blockage.

“As much as we would like to open the mountain for the many families and individuals currently on the mountain and those wanting to come up, without access to emergency services in case of an incident, we are left with no choice but to suspend all activities on the hill until the road is back open,” a statement on the resort’s website said Saturday.

The mountain was closed late Friday afternoon due to heavy rains, wind and an extreme avalanche risk.

READ MORE: Hundreds stranded at Agassiz’s Sasquatch Mountain after heavy rain, landslide

READ MORE: Heavy storms wash away CN rail line, cause power outages across Fraser Valley

BC Hydro said it would launch helicopter patrols Sunday to assess the damage.

DriveBC says no detour is available and doesn’t expect to have an update until 12:30 p.m.

More to come.


adam.louis@ahobserver.com
