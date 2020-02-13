$1,400 stolen from 72-year-old 105 Mile man after letting two females into home

From Feb. 5 to 11, 100 Mile House RCMP attended to 73 calls for service, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen. Some of the highlights from those files are listed below:

Suspect(s) attempt to light truck on fire

On Feb. 9 at 12:35 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP received a report from a truck driver travelling southbound along Highway 97 just south of 100 Mile House. Observed was a dark Ford F150 truck that was spun out on the highway with no one around. Officers on duty attended and located the vehicle with some damage to a tire and a burning smell coming from the vehicle. It was observed that the unknown suspect(s) had attempted to light the vehicle on fire but were unsuccessful. The vehicle was seized and further checks with the registered owner indicated it was stolen earlier that same evening. The truck was examined by local property crime examiners. The investigation is ongoing (file number 2020-411)

Shoplifting

On Feb, 10 at 8:04 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a report of a shoplifter at a store in the 3200 block on Highway 97, near Lac la Hache. A worker reported a female having come into the store and purchased a knife, but also stealing a can of bear spray from that location. An officer attended and viewed the high quality video and easily identified a truck plate involved. The vehicle belonged to a business from another area. The company was contacted, identified the person involved in the theft as an employee from the description provided by the officer, agreed to pay for the item stolen and to deal appropriately with the employee. The store was satisfied with the action taken. The investigation is concluded (file number 2020-417).

Single-vehicle rollover

On Feb. 11 at 9:49 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP, 100 Mile Fire and Rescue and BC Ambulance attended to a reported single vehicle collision in the 5600 block of Canim Hendrix Lake Rd. The driver had reportedly lost control of their vehicle in bad road conditions and rolled the truck onto its side after entering the ditch. The driver suffered minor injuries and was taken to 100 Mile Hospital. Damage to the vehicle was reported to be about $5000. Alcohol is not a factor in this collision. The investigation is concluded with no further actions taken against the driver (file number 2020-431)

Break and enters

On Feb.11 at 10:35 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a report of a break and enter to a storage shed in the 200 block of Seventh St. in 100 Mile House. Some tools, golf equipment and other smaller boxes had been taken from the unit. Video evidence is being reviewed. The investigation is ongoing (file number 2020-420).

On Feb. 11 at 10:50 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of theft from a residence in the 105 Mile area. A 72-year-old victim reported that on the previous day, he had been approached at his residence by a younger female known to him, who was allegedly returning some items he may have lost earlier that day. The victim had not lost any items but let the person into his residence anyway. Another unknown female also attended the residence during this time without invitation and was also let into the residence by the victim. After some time, the second suspect female left the location (after entering and exiting the house several times) while the first female remained close to the victim. The first suspect female then also left the residence suddenly without reason. The victim later noted his wallet was missing from the residence and a check with the bank confirmed over $1,400 had been taken from his bank and credit card accounts, which are now cancelled. The investigation is ongoing (file number 2020-433).

The 100 Mile House RCMP shared this information due to the circumstances as some trickery was used to gain access to the victim’s residence and then a crime was propagated as a result. The RCMP is reminding residents to use caution when acquaintances appear at your door looking to suddenly help or assist you in an unusual way, as there may be more to it than meets the eye. Reach out to family, a trusted neighbour or friend who can verify with you what the intent of the person may or may not be to ensure your safety and well being.