Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)

14-year-old boy killed in serious ATV crash near 100 Mile House

Youth was travelling with a group of peers when the incident occurred Friday

A 14-year-old boy has died following an ATV crash Friday.

100 Mile House RCMP said the boy had been quadding with a group of his peers along Tatton Station Road – at about 17 km mark off another marked Forest Service Road on Crown land – when the incident occurred just before 2 p.m. The injured boy was assisted by others in the general area, who contacted 911 over a CB radio.

100 Mile Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance met a vehicle transporting the youth to hospital along Tatton Station Road, where a quick transfer took place. Efforts were made to revive the youth at the hospital, but were unsuccessful, Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said.

100 Mile House RCMP and Victim Services remained at the hospital to assist the family. Police have also been in contact with Peter Skene Ogden Secondary to help support students and friends of the youth.

The ATV was seized for further mechanical inspection as per usual practice.

The RCMP offers condolences to family and friends.

100 Mile House

Previous story
Man, in distress, arrested after altercation with RCMP members in Lone Butte
Next story
CRD considers options for cannabis retail outlets

Just Posted

The Cariboo Regional District. (Angie Mindus photo)
CRD considers options for cannabis retail outlets

Report expected later this summer, following request for outlet in Lac La Hache

Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen, with the 100 Mile House RCMP. (Melissa Smalley - 100 Mile Free Press)
14-year-old boy killed in serious ATV crash near 100 Mile House

Youth was travelling with a group of peers when the incident occurred Friday

Robert Krebs’ house just off Canim Hendrix Road is currently decorated with an airplane, a train and a wild west scene. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Robert Krebs’ house just off Canim Hendrix Road is currently decorated with an airplane, a train and a wild west scene. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Planes, trains and coaches hit the roof

The biplane is the first thing you see on the roof of Robert Krebs’ Gateway home

Rob Diether, of CEEDS, shows off the bedding plants for sale at the South Cariboo Farmers’ Market. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Sowing CEEDS for success

Local gardeners got a late start to planting this year, due to rising demand for seeds across B.C.

Brooklyn Young laughs as she jumps up and down in Centennial Park’s newly reopened spray park on a warm Friday afternoon. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Spray park reopened at Centennial Park

The water and good times are flowing once more

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

Chilliwack’s Kile Brown, performing as drag queen Hailey Adler, dances and lip syncs in front of hundreds of people during the inaugural Chilliwack Pride Barbecue at the Neighbourhood Learning Centre on Aug. 24, 2019. Monday, May 17 is International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 16 to 22

International Day Against Homophobia, Talk Like Yoda Day, Sea Monkey Day all coming up this week

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, vice-president of logistics and operations at the Public Health Agency of Canada, participates in a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Military officer in charge of Canada’s vaccine rollout off the job pending investigation

The Department says it will have no further comment

Bradley Priestap in an undated photo provided to the media some time in 2012 by the London Police Service.
Serial sex-offender acquitted of duct tape possession in B.C. provincial court

Ontario sex offender on long-term supervision order was found with one of many ‘rape kit’ items

Rich Coleman, who was responsible for the gaming file off and on from 2001 to 2013, was recalled after his initial testimony to the Cullen Commission last month. (Screenshot)
Coleman questioned over $460K transaction at River Rock during B.C. casinos inquiry

The longtime former Langley MLA was asked about 2011 interview on BC Almanac program

Steven Shearer, <em>Untitled. </em>(Dennis Ha/Courtesy of Steven Shearer)
Vancouver photographer’s billboards taken down after complaints about being ‘disturbing’

‘Context is everything’ when it comes to understanding these images, says visual art professor Catherine Heard

Trina Hunt's remains were found in the Hope area on March 29. Her family is asking the public to think back to the weekend prior to when she went missing. (Photo courtesy of IHIT.)
Cousin of missing woman found in Hope says she won’t have closure until death is solved

Trina Hunt’s family urges Hope residents to check dashcam, photos to help find her killer

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam listens to a question during a news conference, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Restrictions will lift once 75% of Canadians get 1 shot and 20% are fully immunized, feds say

Federal health officials are laying out their vision of what life could look like after most Canadians are vaccinated against COVID-19

Police are at Ecole Mount Prevost Elementary but the students have been evacuated. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
Gardener finds buried explosives, sparking evacuation of Cowichan school

Students removed from school in an ‘abundance of caution’

Most Read