14-year-old boy killed in serious ATV crash near 100 Mile House

Youth was travelling with a group of peers when the incident occurred Friday

A 14-year-old boy has died following an ATV crash Friday.

100 Mile House RCMP said the boy had been quadding with a group of his peers along Tatton Station Road – at about 17 km mark off another marked Forest Service Road on Crown land – when the incident occurred just before 2 p.m. The injured boy was assisted by others in the general area, who contacted 911 over a CB radio.

100 Mile Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance met a vehicle transporting the youth to hospital along Tatton Station Road, where a quick transfer took place. Efforts were made to revive the youth at the hospital, but were unsuccessful, Staff-Sgt. Svend Nielsen said.

100 Mile House RCMP and Victim Services remained at the hospital to assist the family. Police have also been in contact with Peter Skene Ogden Secondary to help support students and friends of the youth.

The ATV was seized for further mechanical inspection as per usual practice.

The RCMP offers condolences to family and friends.

