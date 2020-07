This was caused by trees falling on B.C. Hydro’s wires

Power is out for 135 customers along Green Lake Road due to downed trees. (Photo submitted)

Fallen trees have knocked out power from the 900 to 1400 block of South Green Lake Road during the afternoon of Thursday, July 23.

Around 135 customers have been impacted by this power outage which began at 11:40 a.m. B.C. Hydro has not stated how the trees fell across the powerlines.

Power is expected to be restored by 5 p.m. this evening.