Rochelle Lamont administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Jon Caverly at the South Cariboo Health Centre, March 2021. (Patrick Davies/100 Mile Free Press)

Rochelle Lamont administers the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Jon Caverly at the South Cariboo Health Centre, March 2021. (Patrick Davies/100 Mile Free Press)

13 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,518 new cases in B.C. Thursday

Hospital patients holding stable as fifth wave declines

B.C. public health teams reported another 1,518 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with 13 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

There are 985 people with active COVID-19 infections in B.C. hospitals as of Feb. 3, down three in the past 24 hours, with 145 of them in intensive care, up from 136.

There have been two new health-care facility outbreaks at Trinity Care Centre and Gillis House (Interior Health), for a total of 56 facilities with ongoing outbreaks.

The province’s vaccination effort continues, with more than 90 per cent of eligible adults having received a second dose and more than 50 per cent having a third booster shot.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: Canadian Forces terminates dozens of unvaccinated members

RELATED: Experts hopeful about Omicron’s end, wary of what’s ahead

New and active cases by region for Feb. 3:

• 424 new cases in Fraser Health, 10,057 active

• 217 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 5,024 active

• 431 new cases in Interior Health, 7,759 active

• 227 new cases in Northern Health, 1,153 active

• 217 new cases in Island Health, 1,544

• two new cases of people who reside outside of Canada, 17 active

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
B.C. Speaker, adviser yelled at staff during misspending investigation: James trial
Next story
B.C. community raises reward money for turning in Kimberley ski hill arsonist

Just Posted

The 100 Mile House Wranglers celebrate as they score their second goal of the night against the Sicamous Eagles. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Wranglers buck 13-game losing streak but miss out on playoff berth

A statue of Terry Fox is decorated with a Canadian flag, protest sign and hat as protesters participating in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of COVID-19 and vaccine mandates gather on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Some protesters jumped on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and others fastened an inverted Canadian flag to a statue of Terry Fox as they decried vaccine mandates in the nation’s capital on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
MP decries desecration of national monuments

Louise Greenwood sets up her and her husband Bruce Greenwood’s new Optelec Compact 10” HD Speech Electronic Magnifier while he watches. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
New magnifier enhances reading for the blind

Members of 100 Mile Fire Rescue secure the scene of a gas leak on Alpine Avenue Wednesday morning. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
UPDATE: Semi-truck driver arrested after driving into ‘hot zone’ near gas leak