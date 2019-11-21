$125,000 backhoe recovered by RCMP

Backhoe was reported missing on Nov. 18

100 Mile House RCMP have recovered a missing backhoe, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen.

100 Mile House RCMP attended an address within the 100 Mile Detachment area after receiving witness information which provided a possible location of the stolen 2013 Case Backhoe on a rural property on Nov. 21 at 9:30 a.m., according to Nielsen.

“Upon attendance, the owner gave consent permission for a ground search of their property and the Backhoe was located hidden along the back edge of the 10-acre property. The machine is now in the custody of the RCMP.”

The Case backhoe was first reported to RCMP when a complainant, along the 7000 block of Merylyn Road in the Deka Lake area, came back to his residence and for the machine, worth approcimately, $125, 000 missing from his yard on Nov. 18.

“It appears the unknown suspects may have driven the vehicle down the road a short way, loaded it and left the scene in an unknown direction,” RCMP said originally following the theft.

100 Mile House RCMP would like to thank the public for coming forward with information leading to the location of the stolen equipment, says Nielsen.

The investigation is ongoing (case number 2019-4252).

