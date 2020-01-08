1,174 customers affected by power outage in Lac la Hache

Power has been off since 7:52 a.m.

Approximately 1,174 customers are without power in the Lac la Hache area since it went off around 7:52 a.m., according to BC Hydro.

RELATED: New year, no power: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after a snowstorm

Crews are currently on-site and are working on fixing it. The cause of the outage is a downed wire.

No estimation of when the power will be back on has been offered.

Crews are on their way to an outage affecting 1,174 customers near #100MileHouse. They hope to arrive by 9:25 a.m. and will post updates here: https://t.co/0azsJm3fKH pic.twitter.com/3JGIBHmSc1 — BC Hydro (@bchydro) January 8, 2020

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.