1,174 customers affected by power outage in Lac la Hache

Approximately 1,174 customers are without power in the Lac la Hache area since it went off around 7:52 a.m., according to BC Hydro.
Crews are currently on-site and are working on fixing it. The cause of the outage is a downed wire.
No estimation of when the power will be back on has been offered.
Crews are on their way to an outage affecting 1,174 customers near #100MileHouse. They hope to arrive by 9:25 a.m. and will post updates here: https://t.co/0azsJm3fKH pic.twitter.com/3JGIBHmSc1
