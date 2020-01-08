Map of outage area. (BC Hydro)

1,174 customers affected by power outage in Lac la Hache

Power has been off since 7:52 a.m.

Approximately 1,174 customers are without power in the Lac la Hache area since it went off around 7:52 a.m., according to BC Hydro.

Crews are currently on-site and are working on fixing it. The cause of the outage is a downed wire.

No estimation of when the power will be back on has been offered.

