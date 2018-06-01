Loads to do at 108 Mile Ranch Spring Fling

Organizers might try to make it closer together next year

MacKenley, Amber and Madilynn Parker play with farm animals at the Spring Fling in 108 Mile House on May 26. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

The 108 Mile Ranch community got together on May 26 to celebrate the new season with the first-ever Spring Fling community event.

“It was actually a really, really good event,” said Ingrid Meyer, one of the organizers. “It’s the first and it was a successful thing and I’m pretty sure we are going to do the same next year on the same weekend.”

It was put together by the 108 Mile Ranch Community Association, Mile 108 Elementary, 108 Mile Ranch Lions Club, Cariboo Christian Life Fellowship and the 108 Volunteer Fire Department.

People who went to the event were able to listen to local musicians at the CCLF, experience a pancake breakfast made by the 108 Mile Ranch Lions Club, a bouncy castle and a petting zoo outside the school grounds and a craft market inside the school’s gym. The Fire Department also had an open house and there was a business fair at the 108 Community Hall. The Cruzers Car Club was also there.

One complaint from the public was that the different functions were too far from another. Making the event more condensed may be looked at in the future.

“Maybe try moving the entertainment from the church to the community hall instead,” suggested Meyer. “We will have follow-up meetings with all groups involved. There is always room for improvement.”

Meyer said she is also hoping the event could grow and indulged they might start looking for a grant to expand it.

“It was just for the community to have fun, something for the school kids to do something in their community,” she said about the event. “I think seeing the parking spots and people walking, it was a successful event.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.