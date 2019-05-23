108 Mile Ranch Citizen of the Year announced

After profound involvement in the community, Ingrid Meyer has been awarded Mile 108 Citizen of the Year.

“I was very surprised when they announced I was the winner for the citizen of the year,” said Meyer. “We were in the middle of our annual general meeting when it was interrupted, to present the award to me.”

“I feel so honoured to be the recipient,” Meyer continued to say with a smile on her face. “I had to continue on with the meeting, but honestly, I was very surprised.”

Meyers said the community stopped delegating the award a few years ago after people stopped submitting nominations for a citizen to be recognized.

“Recently, we had talked about bringing the award back and now I am the first to receive this award, since having decided to bring it back,” said Meyer.

Meyer has been deeply involved in the community for well over a decade – not only as a member of various organizations but often volunteering her time to events and community groups in the 108. Meyer said she attended her first annual general meeting in the 108, shortly after she began her new life.

“I told them who I was and that I wanted to help,” she said. “Before moving to British Columbia, we would visit for holidays, we felt nothing but welcomed by the friendly people here. In Germany, you could hardly find friends, let alone friendly people.”

The friendliness of the people brought her to Canada.

“No matter where you go in Canada you are bound to be welcomed by a smile from a stranger,” she said. “Everyone is just so nice and considerate. That is my favourite part of living here, this drives me to continue doing what I do and put myself out there in the community.”

Meyers devoted time to the 108 Mile Lions Club, 100 Mile Soccer Association, 108 Mile Ranch Community Association, 100 Mile Community Garden, 100 Mile & District Historical Society, 100 Mile House Wranglers and many more.

“I am always trying to generate new ideas to revitalize the area and get the community together.”

Meyers said she has no plans of stopping her involvement in the community anytime soon.

