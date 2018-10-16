Oktoberfest at the 108 Community Hall is promising tons more fun all served up German-style from the food to the yodelling to the beer garden. Tickets are $25 per person, while they last, at Lac la Hache Bakery, 108 Mile Supermarket and Donex. Submitted photo.

108 Mile gets Bavarian with Oktoberfest on Oct. 20

Tickets on sale until Friday at 108 Supermarket, Donex and Lac la Hache Bakery

Get your tankards ready because Oktoberfest is coming to 108 Mile Ranch.

A traditional Oktoberfest dinner of bratwurst, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and pretzels will be served at the 108 Community Hall on Oct. 20.

“We change the menu every year,” said Ingrid Meyer, the director of membership for the 108 Lions Club and organizer of Oktoberfest. “Every year you get something else to eat and this year it’s the first time that we are giving out local beer from the Jackson Social Brew House. We think that’s a good thing; to keep everything local. The sausage here is from a local butcher here on Highway 24.”

Activities, such as dancing will also happen. Two traditional Bavarian competitions will also be held: the Strong Man/Woman and a nailing board competition.

The Stong Man/Woman competition is when the competitor holds a full one-litre beer stein for as long as they can. Unfortunately, there isn’t any beer actually in it.

“We only put water in it, mainly because people spill it,” said Meyer.

The nailing board competition is when nails are put into a board and the fastest person to hammer the nail fully into the board wins.

Entertainment will be provided by the South Tyrolean Yodel band. Usually a duo, the four-piece band will perform traditional Oktoberfest music.

The Lions Club also organized a two and two safe drive home program, meaning one volunteer will drive one person home in their own vehicle, while another volunteer will drive home with the other person in a volunteer vehicle.

There are still tickets for $25 for sale at the Lac la Hache Bakery, Donex and the 108 Mile Supermarket until Friday (Oct. 19) afternoon. After that, tickets can be purchased by phone from Meyer at 250-791-5663.

Tickets will not be available at the door, which opens at 6 p.m.

brendan.jure@100milefreepress.net

@BrendanKyleJure.

