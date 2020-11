Residents should not put out their garbage Wednesday morning.

108 Mile curbside collection will be switched from Wednesday to Friday this week because of Remembrance Day.

The Cariboo Regional District would like to remind 108 Mile area residents not to put out their garbage on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

Curbside garbage pickup regularly scheduled for Wednesdays will be switched this week to Friday, Nov 13 due to the Remembrance Day holiday.

It will return to the regular schedule next week.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House