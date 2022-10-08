108 Mile Community Hall green space restored

It took two years for the 108 Community Hall’s Greenspace to receive the upgrade it needed. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press) 108 Ranch Community Association vice-president Donna White is happy that the green space project has been completed. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

After two years of work, the upgrade to the 108 Mile Community Hall’s green space has finally been completed.

108 Ranch Community Association vice-president Donna White said the project was originally supposed to be completed in 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic combined with resulting labour and supply shortages delayed the project for two years.

“It was challenging but it’s finally done and looks really good,” White said. “It was a bigger project than we had anticipated and all the labour was volunteer.”

White said the project wouldn’t have been possible without labour provided by several volunteers, including Ralph Dumbs and Kevin Oliffe. The project was funded thanks to a $21,919 grant from the Northern Development Initiative Trust which paid for the materials and equipment

White said the project was one that had been a long time coming. The greenspace behind the community hall had fallen into repair and was no longer safe. Uneven flagstones, a splintered staircase, lack of fencing and general unsightliness all needed to be addressed.

“Now the handrails and pavers are all down and are nice and tight. My husband and I went and planted the grass a couple of weeks ago so it looks pretty good,” White said. “I’m hoping when we rent out the hall people will use it for a family barbecue and have access to the washrooms.”

In the past White said the space was used for Mother’s Day breakfasts and the 108 Mile Ranch Lions barbecues. She is hopeful this use will resume and exercise groups will start making use of it as well.

White said the association is inviting the community to check out the newly renovated space at their upcoming annual general meeting on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. She said now that this project is completed the association can start looking at new projects, including organizing some regular seniors programming at the hall.



