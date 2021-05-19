108 Heritage Market returns with over 30 vendors

The market is set to have everything from baked goods to wool

The Heritage Market at 108 Mile Ranch is preparing to house more than 30 vendors this year.

Starting this Saturday, May 22, the popular heritage market will take place every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., featuring a wide range of vendors from crafters to farmers.

“The market is a lot of fun. Some of our vendors have very unusual and wonderful items, the vendors do a very good job,” said Marianne Lawrence, a director of the 100 Mile and District Historical Society. “We’re getting bigger, we’re getting more vendors all the time with more variety.”

COVID-19 safety protocols will be strictly followed to ensure no one gets sick at the market. This will include hand sanitizing, spreading vendors further apart and asking all attendees to wear masks.

As for the 108 Mile Heritage site itself, Lawrence said they will try to open it up while following COVID-19 protocols. She added visitors are welcome to pick up the pamphlet from the museum and conduct their own self-tour. Lawrence knows it’s not as good as a guided tour but said it’s the next best thing.

“Even if we can’t open all the buildings, they’re still great to see,” she said. “I just like the feel of the place. The market is something that I went to and really liked, there’s a camaraderie with the vendors and people that come that makes me look forward to it.”

The market will run until at least September and possibly into October if the weather permits.

100 Mile House