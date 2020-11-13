Chris Betuzzi, a member of the 108 Mile Greenbelt Commission, explains how fires travel and why fuel mitigation is so important. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

Chris Betuzzi, a member of the 108 Mile Greenbelt Commission, explains how fires travel and why fuel mitigation is so important. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

108 Greenbelt thinned to prevent fires

Crews are out in the 108 Greenway this month to thin, chip and clean up “flashy fuels.”

Crews are out in the 108 Greenway this month to thin, chip and clean up “flashy fuels” to help reduce the fire risk.

The fuel mitigation, funded by the Ministry of Forests Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, is the first in a decade to be done in the 1,400-acre public greenbelt, which includes forests, trails and grasslands around Sepa and 108 Lakes and in the Walker Valley.

The work includes spacing trees to four metres apart, while pruning the remaining ones to two-and-a-half to three metres above ground so there’s less chance of fire going up to the crown of trees, said commission member Chris Betuzzi, a former forester. Crews will also look at light intensity controlled burns in the area to promote shrub and grass growth.

“Historically fires used to come through here in low intensity every seven to 25 years,” Betuzzi said during a recent visit to the site. “Most of them were lit by First Nations many years ago. They recognized for thousands of years the benefit of fire and used to periodically run fires through here or occasionally you would get a lightning strike.

READ MORE: 108 Mile Heritage Market open for business

“That’s what kept the fuel in check were those periodic fires. The fact that we’ve excluded fire for many years, that’s allowed fuel to build up in the forest and now we’re paying the price. That’s why we’re having to come in here and thin out the forest to get back in its more normal state.”

The greenbelt, part of B.C.’s Douglas Fir Belt, is considered a “precious resource” in the South Cariboo, said former greenbelt chair Ron Soeder. It was created in the 1970s when Henry Block developed the area and promised that one-third of the land would remain undeveloped as a greenbelt for general community use.

The Cariboo Regional District is the registered owners of the land and the Greenbelt Commission, including 108 residents, the CRD, and a representative of the resort manages the property, which is protected by way of a restrictive covenant. Each lot owner in the 108, which has a higher population than 100 Mile House, is taxed an additional $10 annually, providing funding to the Greenbelt Commission for general maintenance, including fire protection, fencing, trails and bridges.

To keep the area as natural as possible, residents are not allowed to cut down any trees in the greenbelt, even adjacent to their property, without first getting permission from the commission’s CRD area director Al Richmond. Those who do cut down trees without approval could face hefty fines of $1,000 per tree if caught. In addition, no motorized vehicles, except snowmobiles, are allowed anywhere on the greenbelt.

“Nobody has lakefront property here but there’s lakefront access everywhere,” Soder said. “It’s a very unique community with all these greenbelts and it’s something residents should be proud of it. We have to protect it so it’s not lost.”

Besides its trails and forests, the commission also manages a number of right-of-ways and grazing fees for cattle and horses that use the open grassland, and timber harvests. Following the GustafsenLake Fire, it recovered timber and selectively harvested the rest of the other side of Walker Valley. Forty percent of the trees in the greenbelt, Betuzzi said, is for timber production and will be taken out with a “reverse selective cut,” in the next 20 years.

“Rather than taking out the large trees, we will remove a percentage of smaller trees to leave larger trees to grow even bigger and a lot of smaller trees will grow up underneath,” he said.

The harvesting, coupled with the fuel mitigation, will help to reduce the overall fire hazard, while opening up the area to provide more brush growth for wildlife, including mule deer, black beer and the odd moose. Some of the logs will remain on-site to provide future nutrients and coarse woody debris, while “anything under 12.5 centimetres in diameter is removed and burnt because that’s our flashy fuels,” he said. Fires not only keep ground fuels in check but kill smaller trees that have encroached on the open grassland.

“We’re trying to keep it as rural as we can.”

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile HouseCariboo Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Chris Betuzzi, a member of the 108 Mile Greenbelt Commission, with a pile of branches that had thinned out of the trees during fuel mitigation. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

Chris Betuzzi, a member of the 108 Mile Greenbelt Commission, with a pile of branches that had thinned out of the trees during fuel mitigation. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

A mule deer in the 108 Mile greenbelt. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

A mule deer in the 108 Mile greenbelt. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

Chris Betuzzi, a member of the 108 Mile Greenbelt Commission, shows the spacing being achieved between trees as part of fuel mitigation. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

Chris Betuzzi, a member of the 108 Mile Greenbelt Commission, shows the spacing being achieved between trees as part of fuel mitigation. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 spreading fastest among younger people
Next story
Inquiry hears money laundering concerns at B.C. casinos rose as 2010 Olympics neared

Just Posted

Chris Betuzzi, a member of the 108 Mile Greenbelt Commission, explains how fires travel and why fuel mitigation is so important. (Kelly Sinoski photo, 100 Mile Free Press).
108 Greenbelt thinned to prevent fires

Crews are out in the 108 Greenway this month to thin, chip and clean up “flashy fuels.”

Jordan Haley Johnston is investigating the idea of starting a community theatre group in Clinton. (Photo submitted).
Clinton resident wants to raise the curtain on new theatre group

Live theatre is ‘something the community as a whole would appreciate’

(Pexels)
Cariboo Christmas Market coming around the corner at Interlakes

An outdoor Interlakes Christmas Craft Market will be held this Saturday, Nov. 14.

Concerned members of the Lone Butte community stand ready to fix a flooded culvert themselves. From left: Gerry Blais, Shirley Canning, Bob Cockram, Janet Boyd, Al Boyd and Gayle Jones. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Lone Butte residents call on province to fix culvert

Residents are fed up with a blocked culvert and are threatening to clear it themselves.

COVID-19.
Three more COVID-19 cases confirmed at Kelowna schools

Okanagan Mission Secondary School, K.L.O. Middle School and Casoro Elementary School each had a single exposure

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives to the podium for a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Dr. Bonnie Henry says while Santa Claus is “probably” immune to COVID-19, Christmas will still look just a little different this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Christmas will be different even if Santa is ‘probably’ immune to COVID, says B.C. top doctor

‘We can find ways to do this safely that will protect the elders in our family’

Are you afraid of the number 13? (Pixabay)
Friday the 13th and World Kindness Day collide in 2020

Two very different days collide – because that truly is on brand for 2020

Snow clings to tree branches as a woman crosses a street in Vancouver, on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. British Columbia’s electrical supplier says homeowners are not ready for the upcoming winter storm season even though many households report they weathered COVID-19-related closures and shortages earlier this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro warns toilet paper stockpiles won’t help when storms cut power

Crown utility says its data show there has been a 117 per cent increase in storms over the past several years

Paramedics register patients at a drive through, pop-up COVID-19 test centre outside the Canadian Tire Centre, in Ottawa, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. Two months after the City of Ottawa scrambled to expand its COVID-19 testing options to deal with a massive spike in demand, it is now set to cut back on hours at testing sites this weekend because far fewer people are showing up. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
COVID-19 testing down across Canada as positive case numbers soar in most provinces

Average daily testing numbers are down more than 25 per cent compared to a month ago

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. A former British Columbia gaming policy official says the concerns about increasing amounts of suspicious cash and its possible links to money laundering at casinos started rising as the province was preparing to host the 2010 Winter Olympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears money laundering concerns at B.C. casinos rose as 2010 Olympics neared

Larry Vander Graaf told the public inquiry into money laundering there was an increase in suspected illegal money

A nurse performs a test on a patient at a drive-in COVID-19 clinic in Montreal, on October 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
34 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over past two days

Two new cases tied to outbreak at La Casa Resort in West Kelowna

Graph shows rise in community and case cluster infections in October and November, and lag in data reporting as daily testing has risen to 10,000 or more. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control.)
B.C. COVID-19 spreading fastest among younger people

20-29 age group showing steepest rise in infections

Most Read