108 golf resort ‘breaking records’

The 108 Mile Golf Resort welcomed 450 visitors during the August long weekend.

The 108 Mile Golf Resort is seeing record numbers of golfers this summer, with 450 visitors during the August long weekend alone.

Operations manager Lee Hansen said the resort is welcoming an average of 130 golfers per day this year, despite opening later on April 25 due to COVID-19. Typically the resort would find it hard to “crack 100” golfers per day, Hansen said, and credits the influx to international travel restrictions and a new summer promotion at the resort that allows kids under 16 to golf for free.

Golfers were initially restricted to one cart per person but are now allowed to share if they feel comfortable. All carts are washed and sanitized before being rented again.

READ MORE: 108 Golf Resort announces $500,000 in improvements

“Everything is doing well. This year it’s just crazy,” he said. “It was kind of a slow start but in the second half of June and July, it’s been really busy. We’ve just been breaking records.”

Golf sales have also been through the roof, he said. “A lot of people are saying they’re not going to Mexico this year so they may as well buy new clubs.”

The resort, which had initially closed its hotel and restaurant earlier this year because to COVID-19, was fully booked during the long weekend, at both the hotel and campsites, Hansen said. COVID-cleaning protocols are in place at the hotel, with hand sanitizers in the front and back lobbies, while all rooms are left for 24 hours before being fully cleaned, including steam cleaning the couches. The restaurant is open for take-out only.

Meanwhile, plans for a new conference centre at the resort have been postponed to next year because of COVID-19 but Hansen said work is ongoing on new tee boxes on the golf course and building new decks on the resort. There are also plans to build an additional 14 new campsites on the old conference centre site this fall.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Funding to support early reclamation work at acid leaking B.C. mine

Just Posted

Preserving the history of Lone Butte

It was in 1998 when Jones found his calling - becoming involved with the LBHA

Hospital Auxiliary faces fundraising losses

The 100 Mile District General Hospital Auxiliary will not purchase equipment this year.

100 Mile RCMP search for missing person

Barry Lannon, 73, who suffers from dementia, was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday

Curious perceptions, landmarks and whimsy: Station House Gallery summer exhibit

The Cariboo Art Society turns 75 years old in 2020

Load limit restrictions for Horse Lake Bridge

The District will post signs restricting weight limits to 13,620 kilograms.

578 British Columbians currently infected with COVID-19

Seventy-eight new cases confirmed in past 24 hours

Conservation seizes fawn illegally kept captive in Vancouver Island home

A Comox Valley resident charged and fined under the Wildlife Act

Pandemic could be driving more parents to get on board with flu shot: study

University of B.C. study gauges willingness for parents to vaccinate children for influenza

Watchdog clears Okanagan RCMP in death of man after arrest over alleged stolen pizzas

The man died in hospital after having difficulty breathing and broken ribs

Have you seen Berleen? B.C. pig destined for sanctuary goes missing

Berleen was less than two weeks from travelling to Manitoba when she vanished

Health Canada says several kids hospitalized after eating edible pot products

People warned not to store cannabis products where children can find them

‘It’s not just about me’: McKenna cites need to protect politicians from threats

Police investigation was launched after someone yelled obscenities at a member of McKenna’s staff

Michigan plans dedicated road lanes for autonomous vehicles

First study of its kind in the U.S. to figure out whether existing lanes or shoulders could be used

‘I’ve been able to be happy and anxiety-free’: B.C. woman pilots ‘magic mushroom’ therapy

North Saanich psychotherapist pushes for alternative treatment

Most Read