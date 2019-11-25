108 Golf Resort announces $500,000 in improvements

The 108 Golf Resort is looking to bring back winter activities by investing an additional $500,000 into their South Cariboo resort.

According to operations manager, Lee Hansen, construction for a new snow and tube park is underway.

“We are installing a snow tubing lift to be located in front of our main lodge building,” said Hansen. “In addition, we are putting in a new outdoor skating arena near the new tube lift.”

The resort has also decided to bring back the cross country ski trails.

During the announcement, owner Jessica Liu said the resort will also be upgrading the restaurant known as The Hanger and rebranding as the 108 Steak House.

“The current restaurant and clubhouse will also have new exciting features including simulated golf’ for our guests to enjoy during the cold nights of winter,” added Liu.

The rebrand will include a red seal chef.

Hansen couldn’t set an exact date for completion but said residents can expect the new amenities to be ready for the winter season.

