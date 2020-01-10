103 Mile mobile home destroyed in fire

Yesterday (Jan. 9) at approximately 9:33 p.m., 100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure fire on Saunders Crescent in the 103 Mile subdivision, according to fire chief Roger Hollander. Upon arrival, 100 Mile House Fire Rescue crews observed a mobile home fully involved in fire.

Fortunately, no occupants were home at the time. 100 Mile House Fire Rescue crews were able to protect outbuildings on the property as well as neighbouring homes and vehicles. 100 Mile House crews stayed on site for approximately four hours and were assisted by 108 Mile VFD, BCAS, RCMP, BC Hydro, Fortis BC and the Conservation Officer Service.

Unfortunately, the house was completely destroyed. The cause of the fire is under investigation however, it is believed to have started inside the home and near a wood burning appliance.

