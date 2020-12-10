100 Mile RCMP attend 74 calls in first week of December

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 74 calls of service within the detachment area from Dec.2 -9.

100 Mile RCMP were called to a report of an assault with a weapon in the 500-block of Cedar Avenue in 100 Mile House on Dec. 4. A female reported that another woman had stabbed her with a knife. The victim’s injuries are considered minor. The suspect, a 27-year-old woman, of 100 Mile House, was located in the parking lot of the address involved and arrested without incident. She has since been released on several conditions. Police say various witnesses came forward and all parties are known to each other. The investigation is ongoing.

On Dec. 5 at 9:30 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a business in the 200-block of Birch Avenue in 100 Mile House regarding a report of a Public Health Order violation. The anonymous complainant reported the business owner was walking around without a mask and serving people. RCMP attended the business and observed all patrons in compliance along with the employees. 100 Mile House RCMP has received several complaints this week involving PHO violations and appreciates the engagement of the community to ensure the safety of all during these trying times. Each incident will be investigated on its own merit and, if found in violation of the Public Health Orders in place, fines will be issued against the owner where applicable.

At 11 a.m. on Dec. 5, 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a pre-organized protest of the current Public Health Orders within the downtown area of 100 Mile House. Members attended and completed evidence gathering at the event, noting at least 65 people attended. Some were wearing masks, but no one was abiding by Public Health restrictions currently in place. The event organizer was identified by the investigators. There was also a counter-protest of one person wearing appropriate PPE across the street from the protest group. RCMP note attendees to these events are subject to multiple fines starting at $230 when not following Public Health Orders. The organizer or promoter of the event can be fined upwards of $3,000 under current provincial legislation. 100 Mile House RCMP will be speaking with the organizer of the event and issuing appropriate fines this week if deemed appropriate. The investigation is ongoing.

On Dec. 7, at 9:11 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of mail theft from several locations along Highway 24 and other areas near 100 Mile House. Canada Post advised that personal, monetary and business items had allegedly been stolen from the mailboxes. These events are all too common around this time of year. Canada Post has advised all affected mailbox owners. There was no forensic evidence gathered as part of these investigations. The files have been concluded pending more information coming forward.

Anyone with information on the listed events or other files occurring in the 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment area are asked to the RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer, or if they wish to remain anonymous, call BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

