RCMP

100 Mile RCMP attend 74 calls in first week of December

Assault with a weapon, mail theft and non-compliance with Health Orders among reports

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 74 calls of service within the detachment area from Dec.2 -9.

100 Mile RCMP were called to a report of an assault with a weapon in the 500-block of Cedar Avenue in 100 Mile House on Dec. 4. A female reported that another woman had stabbed her with a knife. The victim’s injuries are considered minor. The suspect, a 27-year-old woman, of 100 Mile House, was located in the parking lot of the address involved and arrested without incident. She has since been released on several conditions. Police say various witnesses came forward and all parties are known to each other. The investigation is ongoing.

On Dec. 5 at 9:30 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a business in the 200-block of Birch Avenue in 100 Mile House regarding a report of a Public Health Order violation. The anonymous complainant reported the business owner was walking around without a mask and serving people. RCMP attended the business and observed all patrons in compliance along with the employees. 100 Mile House RCMP has received several complaints this week involving PHO violations and appreciates the engagement of the community to ensure the safety of all during these trying times. Each incident will be investigated on its own merit and, if found in violation of the Public Health Orders in place, fines will be issued against the owner where applicable.

At 11 a.m. on Dec. 5, 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a pre-organized protest of the current Public Health Orders within the downtown area of 100 Mile House. Members attended and completed evidence gathering at the event, noting at least 65 people attended. Some were wearing masks, but no one was abiding by Public Health restrictions currently in place. The event organizer was identified by the investigators. There was also a counter-protest of one person wearing appropriate PPE across the street from the protest group. RCMP note attendees to these events are subject to multiple fines starting at $230 when not following Public Health Orders. The organizer or promoter of the event can be fined upwards of $3,000 under current provincial legislation. 100 Mile House RCMP will be speaking with the organizer of the event and issuing appropriate fines this week if deemed appropriate. The investigation is ongoing.

On Dec. 7, at 9:11 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of mail theft from several locations along Highway 24 and other areas near 100 Mile House. Canada Post advised that personal, monetary and business items had allegedly been stolen from the mailboxes. These events are all too common around this time of year. Canada Post has advised all affected mailbox owners. There was no forensic evidence gathered as part of these investigations. The files have been concluded pending more information coming forward.

Anyone with information on the listed events or other files occurring in the 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment area are asked to the RCMP at 250-395-2456 to speak with an officer, or if they wish to remain anonymous, call BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘What if?’: RCMP ID persons of interest in fatal northern B.C. hit-and-run, no charges laid
Next story
School quilt features student handiwork

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Interior Health reports 82 new cases of COVID-19

The total of cases in the region is now at 2,502

RCMP
100 Mile RCMP attend 74 calls in first week of December

Assault with a weapon, mail theft and non-compliance with Health Orders among reports

The Cariboo Regional District and Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District are holding special meetings Friday, Dec. 11 about healthcare. (Photo submitted)
Healthcare recruitment and retention focus of upcoming CRD and CCRHD meetings

Meetings can be viewed online

All of Horse Lake Elementary took part in creating this special orange Shirt Day Quilt masterminded by Karen Wamboldt and Jodi Thomson (centre). The quilt will be hung up on one of the school’s walls to commemorate both this year’s students and faculty and Orange Shirt Day. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
School quilt features student handiwork

‘Every child matters’ with Orange Shirt Day project

Dr. Larissa Juren and her family will be leaving 100 Mile House for Nanaimo this month. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
South Cariboo recreation service up for debate

CRD to start public awareness campaign around proposed recreational boundaries ahead of referendum.

Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 28 deaths due to COVID-19, 723 new cases

Majority of the deaths were people who live in care home facilities

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Beware fake text messages claiming COVID-19 test results

Real results only for those who register with health number

Robin Round, owner of the Valley’s Botanical Bliss Products, said the province’s decision to bar vendors selling non-food products from outdoor markets as a safety precaution during the COVID-19 pandemic is crushing her business, and others as well. (Robert Barron/Citizen)
Non-food vendors ‘destroyed’ by banishment from B.C. farmers’ markets

‘They are…discriminating against the smallest of B.C. businesses under the guise of protecting us’

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP released this photo of a vehicle of interest in their investigation into the hit and run death of 30-year-old Cameron Kerr, which occurred near Terrace, B.C. in the early hours of Nov. 18, 2018. The vehicle may belong to a person of interest who is from the Lower Mainland. (RCMP handout photo)
‘What if?’: RCMP ID persons of interest in fatal northern B.C. hit-and-run, no charges laid

Victim’s family hope persons of interest in Lower Mainland will come forward

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. tourism calls for ‘bridge’ relief to recover from COVID-19

Task force asks province for $95 million emergency fund

The BC SPCA seized 97 animals, including 27 horses, from a farm in Princeton in September 2020. (BC SPCA photo)
Horses seized from Okanagan farm in September now ready for adoption

The BC SPCA has gained legal ownership of the animals and is ready to place them in safe homes

soccer
Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach facing sex assault charges

Robert Steven Birarda charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault, child luring

BC Ferries is asking people to avoid non-essential travel this holiday season. (News Bulletin file photo)
British Columbians asked to avoid non-essential ferry trips

BC Ferries supports public health guidance on holiday travel

Most Read