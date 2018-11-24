100 Mile Women’s Centre accepting donations for Christmas hampers

The hampers will be delivered on Dec. 21

The 100 Mile House Women’s Centre is accepting donations to make Christmas hampers for the less fortunate.

“We’re hoping to make hampers for 30 people this year that would include food and items that can be used as Christmas gifts and we’re accepting donations of money or things that contribute to what we want to give,” said Susann Collins, the executive director of the centre. “It can be a very difficult time for people in general, particularly so for people living in poverty.”

The hampers are made of everything needed for a Christmas dinner and gifts that the recipients can in turn gift to others such as their children, spouses or others.

“A few little nice things for people with no money so they can go through the holiday season in a good way,” said Collins.

Winter clothing is something Collins said would make a nice gift.

The centre starts focusing on the Christmas hampers in mid-November. People who would like to register to receive the hampers can do so by going to the centre in the South Cariboo Business Centre building on Birch Avenue by Dec. 7. They can also reach the centre at 250-395-4093.

The hampers will be delivered on Dec. 21, so if people would like to donate something, they should do so by Dec. 20. However, the centre will always accept donations at any time of the year and will do whatever they can to help the people who need it.

“There are other ways we can help people but we just have to settle on the hampers. We have food and clothing we can give out all-year round,” said Collins. “Right now, we’re focusing on the this [the hampers]. We’re always happy to accept donations.”

Soup is also served there to any women and child who comes into the shelter every Tuesday.

If people want more information on the hampers or the 100 Mile House Women’s Centre can call them at 250-395-4093.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Driver who stopped to help B.C. car crash victim found, after family’s plea

Just Posted

100 Mile Women’s Centre accepting donations for Christmas hampers

The hampers will be delivered on Dec. 21

Iron Road West whistle blows B.C. railway history

Copies are available at Nuthatch Books on Birch Avenue

Athlete in Focus: Kolby Page, captain of the 100 Mile House Wranglers

Page was named the captain for his fourth season with the club

State of business

The weekly editorial for the 100 Mile Free Press

Car fire on Canim-Hendrix Lake Road

Update (12:30 p.m., Nov. 24): 100 Mile House Fire Rescue reports that… Continue reading

VIDEO: Canada Post back-to-work bill passed in late-night Commons sitting

Next step is the Senate, set to sit Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday, dealing with the bill

Driver who stopped to help B.C. car crash victim found, after family’s plea

Elijah John’s family asked the public to help find the man and boy who helped their son

Private clinics win injunction against B.C. law that banned them

Cambie Surgery Centre launched constitutional challenge nearly 10 years ago on private health care

Witness recants story about 15 cats found abandoned in Alberta ditch

Alberta SPCA aware man recanted story, but say investigation is still active

Raccoon dies after being trapped in ‘horrific’ B.C. animal cruelty case

Someone tried to drown a raccoon after leaving it in a trap for over a week, Critter Care says

Opposition pushes for emergency meeting amid B.C. legislature turmoil

Speaker’s office agreed to Tuesday meeting, but Liberal house leader wants one first thing Monday

Team Otter vs. Team Koi: People pick sides as otter evades capture at Vancouver garden

Otter has eaten seven decorative koi so far at Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden

B.C. invests in 1,100 new homes for Indigenous residents

An injection of $231 million will go to 26 communities across the province.

Shortened daylight in B.C. can put damper on mental health

Canadian Mental Health Association says 2%-3% of British Columbians get seasonal affective disorder

Most Read