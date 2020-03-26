100 Mile House area trails closed due to COVID-19

Five local trails in the 100 Mile House area have been closed including the one around Howard Lake. (Recreation Sites and Trails B.C. photo)

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has closed dozens of trails across B.C. this week including several near 100 Mile House.

As Canada and B.C. steadily ramp up measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 both nationally and locally more stringent measures are needed to avoid the infection being spread. In addition to closing down restaurants, public gatherings and non-essential services, popular trail systems are now being closed down for the foreseeable future.

“Recreation Sites and Trails BC’s (RSTBC) number one priority is the health and safety of our staff, partners, volunteers, and visitors. We are following the advice of provincial health experts and doing our part to limit the spread of COVID-19,” the government stated in a news release Wednesday, March 25.

“Effectively immediately, RSTBC is temporarily closing recreation facilities and suspending services at many recreation sites and trails across B.C. We are also recommending that people avoid travelling outside of their communities for recreation purposes at this time. Our response to COVID-19 continues to change based on direction from the British Columbia Provincial Health Officer (PHO).”

Recreation Sites and Trails B.C. published a list of trail closures this week that covers dozens of trailheads across the province. On the list includes five trails in and around the 100 Mille House area.

The 99 Mile Cross Country Ski Trails, just 2 k.m. south of 100 Mile, has had all 50 km of its groomed cross country ski trails shut down. Likewise, the Mica Mountain Snowmobile Trail has also been shut down due to the pandemic.

Lake trails are also not immune to these closures as Greeny Lake, Helena Lake and Howard Lake are all likewise shut down until further notice.

For a complete list of all trail closures across the province check out http://www.sitesandtrailsbc.ca/closures.aspx. The government is currently advising against all non-essential travel.



