100 Mile to be debt free by July, says mayor

‘We’re in good shape. Probably in better shape than pretty well most communities in B.C.’

100 Mile House Mayor said the District of 100 Mile House will be debt free by July 2019 in a meeting with the Cariboo Regional District.

“We’re paying off the intersection 10 years early and we’re looking at our infrastructure money sitting in place. So, we’re in good shape. Probably in better shape than pretty well most communities in B.C. We worked hard for the last 10 years to get ourselves into that point.”

Campsall says that taxation should go down a little bit next year because the district doesn’t have to make those payments anymore but he doesn’t know by how much.

While there have been increases in property values, Campsall says they’ll be collecting the exact same amount of taxes as last year other than new housing and new businesses going up.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.