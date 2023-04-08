100 Mile Royal Canadian Legion Branch #260 gives back to community

The 100 Mile House Royal Canadian Legion Branch #260 gave back to the community at their meeting on March 26. The branch made four donations to non-profit organizations in the area.
The 100 Mile District General Hospital Auxiliary was presented with a cheque for $2,500 to help with the purchase of glidescope cables. Accepting on behalf of the Auxiliary were treasurer Joyce Bueckert and president Lynn Olsen.
The Legion also donated $500 to the Roe Lake and District Recreation Commission frozen meal program, $500 to the 100 Mile Girl Guides and $500 went to the 100 Mile House & District Blind & Visually Impaired White Cane Club.
The branch also presented awards to the winners of the 2022 Remembrance Day poster contest. Twelve of the 13 winners were on hand to receive their prizes.
Veterans of Royal Canadian Legion Branch #260 judged the posters and literary entries in the colour, black and white and poetry categories. The entries were judged on several factors, said 2022 Poppy Chair Elsie Urquhart.
First place in the primary colour poster category went to Cody Thibeault, second place went to Chase Thibeault, and third place went to Ellesia Parkins.
In the junior category, first place went to Mackenzie Thibeault, second place went to Dayton Vigh, and in third place was Ty Williams.
Calliegh Parkins came in first in the intermediate category, Sonam Nijjar was second and Aleah Judson was third.
In the black and white poster contest Gabriel Fizzi came in first, Gracie Shewchuk came in second and Brodie Dirkson came in third.
Danielle Parkins came in first in the senior poetry category.
