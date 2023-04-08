100 Mile Royal Canadian Legion Branch #260 gives back to community

The 2023 executive of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 260 in 100 Mile House. Back row left: Ernie Kovacs - Service Officer/Veterans’ Liaison, Ken Mills - Past President, Stan Leschert - Vice President, Wayne Coulter - President. Front row left: Bob Evans - Director, Mari Schenkeveld - Secretary, Lisa Catto - Treasurer, Dianne Dulmage - Director. (Fiona Grisswell photo-100 Mile Free Press) The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 260 presented the 100 Mile District General Hospital Auxiliary with a cheque for $2,500 to help with the purchase of glidescope cables. Auxiliary treasurer Joyce Bueckert (left) and president Lynn Olsen accepted the donation from Legion president Wayne Coulter. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Poppy chair Elsie Urquhart and Joni Guenther present Elliesia Parkins with her award for the 2022 Remembrance Day poster contest. Parkins took third place in the primary colour poster contest. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Poppy chair Elsie Urquhart and Joni Guenther present Aleah Judson with her award for the 2022 Remembrance Day poster contest. Judson took third place in the intermediate colour poster contest. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Poppy chair Elsie Urquhart and Joni Guenther present Brodie Dirkson with his award for the 2022 Remembrance Day poster contest. Dirkson took third place in the black and white poster contest. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Poppy chair Elsie Urquhart and Joni Guenther present Chase Thibeault with his award for the 2022 Remembrance Day poster contest. Thibeault took second place in the primary colour poster contest. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Poppy chair Elsie Urquhart and Joni Guenther present Dacton Vigh with his award for the 2022 Remembrance Day poster contest. Vigh took second place in the junior colour poster contest. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Poppy chair Elsie Urquhart and Joni Guenther present Sonam Nijjar with her award for the 2022 Remembrance Day poster contest. Nijjar took second place in the intermediate colour poster contest. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Poppy chair Elsie Urquhart and Joni Guenther present Gracie Shewchuk with her award for the 2022 Remembrance Day poster contest. Shewchuk took second place in the black and white poster contest. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Poppy chair Elsie Urquhart and Joni Guenther present Cody Thibeault with his award for the 2022 Remembrance Day poster contest. Thibeault took first place in the primary colour poster contest. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Poppy chair Elsie Urquhart and Joni Guenther present Mackenzie Thibeault with her award for the 2022 Remembrance Day poster contest. Thibeault took first place in the junior colour poster contest. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Poppy chair Elsie Urquhart and Joni Guenther present Calliegh Parkins with her award for the 2022 Remembrance Day poster contest. Parkins took first place in the intermediate colour poster contest. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Poppy chair Elsie Urquhart and Joni Guenther present Gabriel Fizzi with his award for the 2022 Remembrance Day poster contest. Fizzi took first place in the black and white poster contest. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) Poppy chair Elsie Urquhart and Joni Guenther present Danielle Parkins with her award for the 2022 Remembrance Day poster contest. Parkins took first place in the poetry contest. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press) The Royal Canadian Legion Branch #260 presented the Roe Lake and District Recreation Commission with a cheque for $500 for their frozen meal program. Lorraine Jerema, president of the Commission (left), accepted the donation from Legion president Wayne Coulter. (Fiona Grisswell photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The 100 Mile House Royal Canadian Legion Branch #260 gave back to the community at their meeting on March 26. The branch made four donations to non-profit organizations in the area.

The 100 Mile District General Hospital Auxiliary was presented with a cheque for $2,500 to help with the purchase of glidescope cables. Accepting on behalf of the Auxiliary were treasurer Joyce Bueckert and president Lynn Olsen.

The Legion also donated $500 to the Roe Lake and District Recreation Commission frozen meal program, $500 to the 100 Mile Girl Guides and $500 went to the 100 Mile House & District Blind & Visually Impaired White Cane Club.

The branch also presented awards to the winners of the 2022 Remembrance Day poster contest. Twelve of the 13 winners were on hand to receive their prizes.

Veterans of Royal Canadian Legion Branch #260 judged the posters and literary entries in the colour, black and white and poetry categories. The entries were judged on several factors, said 2022 Poppy Chair Elsie Urquhart.

First place in the primary colour poster category went to Cody Thibeault, second place went to Chase Thibeault, and third place went to Ellesia Parkins.

In the junior category, first place went to Mackenzie Thibeault, second place went to Dayton Vigh, and in third place was Ty Williams.

READ MORE: 100 Mile Legion drawing in new members

Calliegh Parkins came in first in the intermediate category, Sonam Nijjar was second and Aleah Judson was third.

In the black and white poster contest Gabriel Fizzi came in first, Gracie Shewchuk came in second and Brodie Dirkson came in third.

Danielle Parkins came in first in the senior poetry category.



fiona.grisswell@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter