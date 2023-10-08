100 Mile Repair Cafe receives funding from the CRD

The grant will pay for a portable retractable sign for the Repair Cafe

At the first South Cariboo Farmers Market Andy Gray attended as one of the 100 Mile Repair Cafe’s fixers. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)

The Cariboo Regional District has approved a funding grant for the Repair Cafe in 100 Mile House.

The $214.68 grant will allow the cafe to purchase a portable, retractable sign to be used at community events and repair demonstrations.

Area G director Al Richmond spoke in support of the funding at the Sept. 28 meeting, saying that they are doing a good service by keeping things out of the landfill. Three directors agreed to allocate funds.

In a previous interview with the Free Press, Repair Cafe organizer Kaye Castleman said that in addition to keeping old products out of landfills and in use, the service really benefits seniors and those with low incomes. A simple fix can help them avoid the large unnecessary expense of replacing a bicycle, microwave or other household appliance.

The cafe will also provide a way for older handymen and handywomen to pass on their skills to other people, she said.

The Repair Cafe quickly became a popular feature of the South Cariboo Farmers Market. Community members bring broken and damaged electronics, furniture, clothing and other household items and have the opportunity to sit down with handymen and other experts to learn how to repair the damage.

The organization is currently looking for an indoor venue for when the farmers market closes down for the winter.

100 Mile House