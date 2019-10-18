100 Mile RCMP warn of suspicious furnace salespeople

‘Some victims have provided confidential banking information’

On Oct. 17, the 100 Mile House RCMP received multiple reports of suspicious salespeople in 100 Mile House and the surrounding areas, according to Cpl. Jason Nash.

“Reports of two suspects, a male and female, are attending homes and offering to install a high-efficiency furnace. While no service has been exchanged, some victims have provided confidential banking information with the expectation of service being delivered at a later date. During some encounters, inaccurate information regarding furnaces and water softeners is being provided.”

The 100 Mile House RCMP can not confirm the validity of this business but are advising the public to use their due diligence when being approached by door to door salespeople. If you believe the sales tactic is questionable do not let them in your home, do not provide personal information, and do not provide financial information.

If you believe you have been victimized by this or any other such “scam”, notify your financial institution immediately. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre offers information on how to protect and prevent being victimized and can be reached at 1-888-495-8501. You can also report an incident via the Canadian Anti-Fraud website http://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.

