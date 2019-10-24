100 Mile RCMP urge caution after fentanyl turned in

The seized fentanyl will be destroyed

On Wednesday, Oct. 23, A concerned citizen located a naloxone kit (a medicine used to treat an opioid overdose) near Safeway in 100 Mile House.

It was turned in to 100 Mile House RCMP, and upon chemical reagent testing, it was determined to contain fentanyl.

RCMP would like to strongly caution the public that fentanyl, even tiny doses, can be harmful and potentially fatal. Extreme caution should be used, and if you encounter suspected illegal drugs of any sort, contact the RCMP.

The seized fentanyl will be destroyed.

