100 Mile RCMP track and recover stolen side-by-side

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 78 complaints and calls for service during the past week (March 19 to 25). Some highlights are as follows:

Impaired driving

On March 23, 100 Mile RCMP received an anonymous report of a possible impaired driver in the Gateway area. A plate number was provided. The vehicle was located near Cariboo Trail in 100 Mile House by Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services. The male driver eventually stopped the vehicle. He displayed symptoms of liquor consumption. An approved screening device was administered at the scene and the result was a “fail.” A second test was administered and the result was also a “fail.” The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and his vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days.

Collision

On March 22, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Highway 24 near Bell Road at Bridge Lake. The driver of a 2016 Hyundai Sante Fe left the roadway and went into the ditch. None of the occupants of the vehicle were reported to be injured. The vehicle was no longer drivable and was towed from the scene. Driver fatigue may have been a contributing factor.

Breack of no-contact

On March 20, 100 Mile RCMP received a report that a male was in breach of his no-contact conditions. The suspect male was located in the company of the protected person. He was arrested for breaching his conditions and later released on a Promise to Appear with a Court date of May 7 in 100 Mile House.

Impaired driving

On March 19, 100 Mile RCMP received a report of a possible impaired driver on Highway 97 near Begbie Summit. A vehicle description and plate number were provided. The vehicle was located south of 100 Mile House. The male driver displayed symptoms of liquor consumption. An approved screening device was administered at the scene and the result was a “fail.” A second test was administered and the result was also a “fail.” The driver was issued a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and his vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days.

Stolen side-by-side

Sometime in the morning of March 20, unknown culprits committed a break-in to a seasonal property on Higgins Lake Road. An Arctic Cat brand red side-by-side off-road vehicle was stolen from the property along with gas containers. Another structure break-in was committed at approximately 2:30 in the 6900 block of Barrett Road, near Lone Butte where two gas containers and two chain saws were stolen. The owner of the property was woken by the noise and interrupted the theft. A dark pick-up truck was seen leaving the property west-bound. The license plate from the side-by-side was found on Barrett Road. The same morning, another break-in to a shed was reported at a property on Highway 24 west of the Fawn Lake Road turn-off. A helmet from the first break-in was left at this property. Investigators were able to follow the tracks from the side-by-side west on Highway 24 and it was recovered east of Irish Lake. The investigation into these incidents is continuing. 100 Mile RCMP are asking anyone with information about these three incidents to call the 100 Mile House RCMP at (250)395-2456 or call Crime Stoppers.

CRIME STOPPERS TIPS OF THE WEEK

Sometime between March 22 and 23, unknown culprits broke into a seasonal property on Taylor Lake Road. A small barbeque was stolen from the property. The amount of loss is not known at this time.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.

